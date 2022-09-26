Global Brow Gel Market Is Expected to Reach $431.7 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global brow gel market generated $264.9million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $431.7 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $264.9 Million Market Size in 2031 $431.7 Million CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered Price Point, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rapid opening of beauty parlors Increase in demand for celebrity beauty brands Opportunities Favorable market expansion in the cosmetics industry Rise in demand for natural color cosmetics Restraints Stringent government regulations and availability of counterfeited products

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the brow gel market, owing to the disrupted supply chain, closure of various distribution channels, including hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, and other physical stores.and stagnant export and import activities.

Furthermore, according to government guidelines, most manufacturing units stopped their activities, which reduced the production of cosmetic products including brow gels.

However, the market is now getting back to normalcy post the pandemic.



The report offers adetailed segmentation of the global brow gel market based on price point, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on price point, the economy segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global brow gel market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global brow gel market. The online sales channel segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The study also analyzes the specialty stores and other segments.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global brow gel market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. Moreover, the same segment is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe, North America and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global brow gel market analyzed in the research includeL’ORÉAL S.A., Revlon, Inc., Avon, Oriflame Holding AG, Christian Dior SE, GUERLAIN, RelouisBel LLC, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Huda Beauty, and Maybelline New York.



The report analyzes these key players of the global brow gel market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

