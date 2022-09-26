English French

JCDecaux renews its partnership with Sonae Sierra in 17 shopping malls in Portugal

Paris, September 26th, 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that its subsidiary JCDecaux Portugal has renewed its contract with Sonae Sierra, the leading company in the management and operation of shopping malls in Portugal and in the Autonomous Regions of Madeira and Azores, for ten years.

More than 20 years after signing the first contract in 1999, JCDecaux now offers 100% digital coverage inside 17 Sonae Sierra’s shopping malls, across 231 screens. This network will also include the installation of 2m² panels and 8m² billboards in outdoor areas such as car parks.

Sonae Sierra’s shopping malls within this contract reached more than 160 million visitors in 2019 and cover the most important Portuguese cities, in the metropolitan region of Lisbon (such as Colombo, Vasco de Gama, Cascais Shopping), the metropolitan region of Porto (Norte Shopping) and in Vila Nova de Gaia, Madeira, Matosinhos, Guimarães, Coimbra, Maia, Leiria, Viana do Castelo, Ponta Delgada (Açores), Portimão, Covilhã and Albufeira.

Digital screens in this new contract have been rolled out over the past few months and will be integrated into JCDecaux Portugal's future programmatic offer in 2023.

With a presence in Portugal spanning 50 years, JCDecaux is the number one outdoor advertising company in the country, with more than 15,000 advertising panels. JCDecaux is strategically positioned in this dynamic market, particularly with the street furniture concessions in Lisbon, Porto and 55 other municipalities in the country. JCDecaux also manages advertising concessions for the airports operated by ANA/VINCI (including Lisbon, Porto and Faro airports) and for 32 of the busiest shopping malls in Portugal.

Cristina Moreira dos Santos, Executive Director of Sonae Sierra, Property Management, and Member of the Board, said: "We are very pleased with our partnership with JCDecaux. Thanks to their deep expertise in the world of advertising and digital communication, we believe we can give our tenants and visitors a differentiating and enriching digital experience. The world of advertising is constantly evolving and with JCDecaux as a partner, Sonae Sierra will provide new solutions that will allow a more interactive and digitalised visitor experience in its malls".

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, declared: “We are delighted to renew our long-standing partnership with Sonae Sierra, managing the advertising in 17 major shopping malls in Portugal. As always, we are bringing our operating and commercial expertise to provide the best service to Sonae Sierra’s shopping malls. They will become an impressive showcase of JCDecaux’s Out-of-Home innovations, based on integrating advertising design aesthetics seamlessly into this challenging indoor retail environment. Our new digital screens, coupled with our future programmatic offering, will provide advertisers and their agencies with targeted and contextualised communication spaces, enabling our partners to fully benefit from the return of their audiences.”



Key Figures for JCDecaux

2021 revenue: €2,745m (a) – H1 2022 revenue: €1,475m (a)

– H1 2022 revenue: €1,475m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

