Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: H1 2022 earnings

Charenton-le-Pont, FRANCE

                                                                                          Charenton-le-Pont, 26 September 2022

H1 2022 earnings

Solid performance, driven by the international business, despite a highly competitive environment and pressure on raw materials and logistics.

  • EBITDA* of €7.6 million in H1 2022, versus €6.0 million in H1 2021 (+ €1.6m)
  • Net profit from continuing operations stable at €2.5 million in the first half
  • Net profit (Group share) of €2.5 million in H1 2022, up €1 million

NB: All revenue growth figures reported herein are at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope, unless otherwise stated.

* EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation and amortisation + pension liabilities

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (the « Company ») (Euronext: MBWS) announces its consolidated earnings for H1 2022 as approved by the Group’s Board of Directors today, 26 September 2022. The audit procedures have been carried out.

Simplified income statement - H1 2022

€m except EPSH1 2021 H1 2022Change

2022 vs 2021
Net revenues (excluding excise duties)81.0 86.4+5.9%
Gross margin32.2 34.4+€2.2m
Gross margin ratio39.7% 39.9%+0.2 pts
EBITDA6.0 7.6+€1.6m
Underlying operating profit2.5 5.5+€3.0m
Net profit (Group share)1.5 2.5+€1.0m
Net earnings per share0.02 0.02-

First half 2022 revenues

First half 2022 revenues excluding excise duties came to €86.4 million in the first half of 2022, up 5.9% versus H1 2021 (excl. currency impact). This improvement, largely driven by on-trade business, is due in particular to the recovery of a number of markets following the reopening of bars and restaurants.

The France cluster posted first half 2022 revenues of €40.1m, up 2.5% versus H1 2021, mainly due to a significant recovery in the on-trade business, albeit less pronounced in the second quarter, and flat sales in the off-trade market. The Group’s main brands posted a resilient performance in the first half of 2022.

Commercial policy adjustments across all distribution channels have been and may continue to be necessary in order to adapt to the current volatile context.

The International cluster posted H1 2022 revenues of €46.3m, up 9.2% from the first half of 2021 at constant exchange rates, reflecting contrasting trends across regions:

  • confirmed recovery in Europe, particularly in the UK following health restrictions in 2021, despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which led to a limited decline in certain export regions;
  • strong performances across all of the Group’s strategic brands, particularly Marie Brizard and Gautier, in Canada, South Korea, Australia and Poland;
  • decline in US sales of Sobieski vodka in a highly competitive market segment.

Earnings

Amid significant volatility and increasing prices, the H1 2022 gross margin of 39.9% was stable compared to last year at €34.4 million.

EBITDA rose to €7.6 million in H1 2022, up from €6.0 million last year.

A €1.5 million decline in EBITDA in France, related to the recognition in the first half of 2021 of part of a one-off €1.7 million discount granted by a supplier at the end of the year, was offset by a solid performance in the International cluster (up €2.3m). H1 2022 saw the recovery of several direct export markets (UK, Canada, South Korea and Australia) and subsidiaries (MBWS Baltics).

Group EBITDA was also boosted by a decrease in the holding company’s structural costs, following the reorganisation initiated in 2021.

H1 2022 EBITDA by cluster

€mH1 2021LFL
change		Currency impactH1 2022LFL change
(excl. currency impact)		Reported growth (incl. currency impact)
France6.5(1.5)-5.0-22.9%-22.9%
International3.32.20.15.6+67.8%+70.1%
Holding company(3.8)0.8-(3.0)+21.3%+21.3%
TOTAL MBWS GROUP6.01.50.17.6+25.9%+27.2%

Net profit (Group share) amounted to €2.5 million in the first half of 2022, up €1.0 million compared to H1 2021, which included a net loss from discontinued operations of €0.9 million.

Balance sheet at 30 June 2022

Shareholders’ equity (Group share) amounted to €178.3 million at 30 June 2022, up from €173.6 million at 31 December 2021, while gross debt remained stable at €6.0 million in the first half of 2022, as did positive Group cash balances of €53.4 million at 30 June 2022.

There was a substantial temporary increase in inventories and work-in-progress to €46.1 million at 30 June 2022, up €11 million from 30 June 2021, including +€7.3 million for raw materials. This increase reflects the need to anticipate potential one-off shortages and take recurring logistical challenges into account, in addition to the impact of the substantial and widespread price increases already mentioned (in particular for glass).

Outlook

As expected, the trends discussed at the 30 June 2022 General Meeting, namely increases in raw material and energy prices and the variable availability of supplier production, continued over the summer, and appear likely to persist over the coming months.

The Group therefore continues to be attentive to the impact of this volatile environment on its ability to supply all its customers worldwide, and to the strength of consumer demand, given the need to adapt its pricing policies. Against this background the Group maintains its cautious stance on business forecasts for 2022 year-end.

In this context, even if the efforts deployed within the framework of the strategic plan are generating the expected returns, the Group remains cautious regarding the outlook for the balance of the 2022 year.

Shareholder information

In view of the forthcoming expiry date of the share warrants issued by the Company (the 2022 warrants), COFEPP, the Company's controlling shareholder with 78.52% of its share capital, has indicated to the Company that it does not currently intend to initiate a public takeover bid for the remainder of the Company's capital. COFEPP has also indicated that it does not intend to exercise the warrants it holds.
COFEPP has also indicated that it reserves the right to acquire the Company's shares on or off the market, in accordance with applicable regulations and depending on the opportunities that may arise.
The Company confirms that it was not a party to the acquisition by COFEPP of the securities held by BDL and did not carry out any valuation work in this respect. The Company is complying with the rules regarding periodic and on-going disclosure of information.

Financial calendar

  • H1 2022 financial report available: 30 September 2022
    • Publication of revenues for the first nine months of 2022: 27 October 2022
About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.

APPENDIX                         H1 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements                                                 

Income statement

(€000)H1 2022H1 2021 
    
Revenues105,995103,536 
Excise duties(19,574)(22,507) 
Net revenues excluding excise duties86,42181,028 
Cost of goods sold(51,978)(48,865) 
External expenses(11,872)(11,050) 
Personnel expense(14,013)(16,282) 
Taxes and levies(953)(1,156) 
Depreciation and amortisation charges(3,072)(3,562) 
Other operating income1,8873,680 
Other operating expenses(899)(1,315) 
Underlying operating profit5,5212,478 
Non-recurring operating income2,0552,403 
Non-recurring operating expenses(5,152)(2,488) 
Operating profit2,4242,393 
Income from cash and cash equivalents29107 
Gross cost of debt(96)(343) 
Net cost of debt(67)(236) 
Other financial income956507 
Other financial expenses(593)(86) 
Net financial income296185 
Profit before tax2,7202,578 
Income tax(196)(89) 
Net profit from continuing operations2,5242,489 
Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations-(942) 
    
NET PROFIT2,5241,547 
Group share2,5111,546 
of which Net profit from continuing operations2,5112,488 
of which Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (942) 
Non-controlling interests131 
of which Net profit from continuing operations131 
of which Net profit from discontinued operations   
    
Earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€)0.020.02 
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€)0.020.02 
Earnings per share, Group share (€)0.020.02 
Diluted earnings per share, Group share (€)0.020.02 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding111,825,60199,866,838 
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding111,825,60199,866,838 

Balance sheet

Assets   
(€000)30/06/202231/12/2021 
Non-current assets   
Goodwill14,70414,704 
Intangible assets78,66779,361 
Property, plant and equipment27,00727,181 
Financial assets1,1484,001 
Deferred tax assets1,026452 
Total non-current assets122,552125,699 
Current assets   
Inventory and work-in-progress46,11635,094 
Trade receivables36,32135,891 
Tax receivables3004,125 
Other current assets9,2829,714 
Current derivatives88281 
Cash and cash equivalents53,39754,169 
Assets held for sale-3,058 
Total current assets145,504142,332 
TOTAL ASSETS268,056268,031 
       
    
Equity & Liabilities   
(€000)30/06/202231/12/2021 
Shareholders’ equity   
Share capital156,738156,729 
Additional paid-in capital72,76172,751 
Consolidated and other reserves(45,623)(51,638) 
Translation reserves(8,085)(9,806) 
Consolidated net profit/(loss)2,5115,564 
Shareholders’ equity (Group share)178,302173,600 
Non-controlling interests346332 
Total shareholders’ equity178,648173,932 
Non-current liabilities   
Employee benefits1,5092,214 
Non-current provisions3,1244,116 
Long-term borrowings – due in > 1 year2,2462,546 
Other non-current liabilities1,6871,735 
Deferred tax liabilities16,29015,965 
Total non-current liabilities24,85626,576 
Current liabilities   
Current provisions6,4232,546 
Long-term borrowings – due in < 1 year773888 
Short-term borrowings3,0332,542 
Trade and other payables31,86031,113 
Tax liabilities245135 
Other current liabilities22,04429,942 
Current derivatives174198 
Liabilities held for sale 159 
Total current liabilities64,55267,523 
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES268,056268,031 

Cash flow statement.

(€000)H1 2022H1 2021
Total consolidated net profit/(loss)2,5241,547
Depreciation and provisions4,9301,124
Gains/(losses) on disposals and dilution(51)466
Operating cash flow after net cost of debt and tax7,4033,137
Income tax charge/(income)19689
Net cost of debt67214
Operating cash flow before net cost of debt and tax7,6663,440
Change in working capital 1 (inventories, trade receivables/payables)(10,473)(5,108)
Change in working capital 2 (other items)(7,497)(2,021)
Tax paid3,716(7,881)
Cash flow from operating activities(6,588)(11,570)
Purchase of PP&E and intangible assets(1,412)(1,147)
Decrease in loans and advances granted2,733893
Disposal of PP&E and intangible assets2,87294
Impact of change in consolidation scope-1,947
Cash flow from investment activities4,1931,787
Capital increase1916,709
New borrowings1597,149
Borrowings repaid(791)(831)
Net interest paid(67)(214)
Net change in short-term debt525(3,008)
Cash flow from financing activities(155)19,805
Impact of exchange rate fluctuations1,778508
Change in cash and cash equivalents(772)10,530
Opening cash and cash equivalents54,16942,075
Closing cash and cash equivalents53,39752,605
Change in cash and cash equivalents(772)10,530

