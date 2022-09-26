Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: H1 2022 earnings

French English

Charenton-le-Pont, 26 September 2022

H1 2022 earnings

Solid performance, driven by the international business, despite a highly competitive environment and pressure on raw materials and logistics.

EBITDA* of €7.6 million in H1 2022, versus €6.0 million in H1 2021 ( + €1.6m)

Net profit from continuing operations stable at €2.5 million in the first half

Net profit (Group share) of €2.5 million in H1 2022, up €1 million





NB: All revenue growth figures reported herein are at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope, unless otherwise stated.

* EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation and amortisation + pension liabilities

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (the « Company ») (Euronext: MBWS) announces its consolidated earnings for H1 2022 as approved by the Group’s Board of Directors today, 26 September 2022. The audit procedures have been carried out.

Simplified income statement - H1 2022

€m except EPS H1 2021 H1 2022 Change



2022 vs 2021 Net revenues (excluding excise duties) 81.0 86.4 +5.9% Gross margin 32.2 34.4 +€2.2m Gross margin ratio 39.7% 39.9% +0.2 pts EBITDA 6.0 7.6 +€1.6m Underlying operating profit 2.5 5.5 +€3.0m Net profit (Group share) 1.5 2.5 +€1.0m Net earnings per share 0.02 0.02 -

First half 2022 revenues

First half 2022 revenues excluding excise duties came to €86.4 million in the first half of 2022, up 5.9% versus H1 2021 (excl. currency impact). This improvement, largely driven by on-trade business, is due in particular to the recovery of a number of markets following the reopening of bars and restaurants.

The France cluster posted first half 2022 revenues of €40.1m, up 2.5% versus H1 2021, mainly due to a significant recovery in the on-trade business, albeit less pronounced in the second quarter, and flat sales in the off-trade market. The Group’s main brands posted a resilient performance in the first half of 2022.

Commercial policy adjustments across all distribution channels have been and may continue to be necessary in order to adapt to the current volatile context.

The International cluster posted H1 2022 revenues of €46.3m, up 9.2% from the first half of 2021 at constant exchange rates, reflecting contrasting trends across regions:

confirmed recovery in Europe, particularly in the UK following health restrictions in 2021, despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which led to a limited decline in certain export regions;

strong performances across all of the Group’s strategic brands, particularly Marie Brizard and Gautier, in Canada, South Korea, Australia and Poland;

decline in US sales of Sobieski vodka in a highly competitive market segment.





Earnings

Amid significant volatility and increasing prices, the H1 2022 gross margin of 39.9% was stable compared to last year at €34.4 million.

EBITDA rose to €7.6 million in H1 2022, up from €6.0 million last year.

A €1.5 million decline in EBITDA in France, related to the recognition in the first half of 2021 of part of a one-off €1.7 million discount granted by a supplier at the end of the year, was offset by a solid performance in the International cluster (up €2.3m). H1 2022 saw the recovery of several direct export markets (UK, Canada, South Korea and Australia) and subsidiaries (MBWS Baltics).

Group EBITDA was also boosted by a decrease in the holding company’s structural costs, following the reorganisation initiated in 2021.

H1 2022 EBITDA by cluster

€m H1 2021 LFL

change Currency impact H1 2022 LFL change

(excl. currency impact) Reported growth (incl. currency impact) France 6.5 (1.5) - 5.0 -22.9% -22.9% International 3.3 2.2 0.1 5.6 +67.8% +70.1% Holding company (3.8) 0.8 - (3.0) +21.3% +21.3% TOTAL MBWS GROUP 6.0 1.5 0.1 7.6 +25.9% +27.2%

Net profit (Group share) amounted to €2.5 million in the first half of 2022, up €1.0 million compared to H1 2021, which included a net loss from discontinued operations of €0.9 million.

Balance sheet at 30 June 2022

Shareholders’ equity (Group share) amounted to €178.3 million at 30 June 2022, up from €173.6 million at 31 December 2021, while gross debt remained stable at €6.0 million in the first half of 2022, as did positive Group cash balances of €53.4 million at 30 June 2022.

There was a substantial temporary increase in inventories and work-in-progress to €46.1 million at 30 June 2022, up €11 million from 30 June 2021, including +€7.3 million for raw materials. This increase reflects the need to anticipate potential one-off shortages and take recurring logistical challenges into account, in addition to the impact of the substantial and widespread price increases already mentioned (in particular for glass).

Outlook

As expected, the trends discussed at the 30 June 2022 General Meeting, namely increases in raw material and energy prices and the variable availability of supplier production, continued over the summer, and appear likely to persist over the coming months.

The Group therefore continues to be attentive to the impact of this volatile environment on its ability to supply all its customers worldwide, and to the strength of consumer demand, given the need to adapt its pricing policies. Against this background the Group maintains its cautious stance on business forecasts for 2022 year-end.

In this context, even if the efforts deployed within the framework of the strategic plan are generating the expected returns, the Group remains cautious regarding the outlook for the balance of the 2022 year.

Shareholder information

In view of the forthcoming expiry date of the share warrants issued by the Company (the 2022 warrants), COFEPP, the Company's controlling shareholder with 78.52% of its share capital, has indicated to the Company that it does not currently intend to initiate a public takeover bid for the remainder of the Company's capital. COFEPP has also indicated that it does not intend to exercise the warrants it holds.

COFEPP has also indicated that it reserves the right to acquire the Company's shares on or off the market, in accordance with applicable regulations and depending on the opportunities that may arise.

The Company confirms that it was not a party to the acquisition by COFEPP of the securities held by BDL and did not carry out any valuation work in this respect. The Company is complying with the rules regarding periodic and on-going disclosure of information.

Financial calendar

H1 2022 financial report available: 30 September 2022 Publication of revenues for the first nine months of 2022: 27 October 2022



Investor and shareholder relations contact

MBWS Group

Emilie Drexler

emilie.drexler@mbws.com

Tel.: +33 1 43 91 62 21 Press contact

Image Sept

Claire Doligez - Laurence Maury

cdoligez@image7.fr – lmaury@image7.fr

Tel.: +33 1 53 70 74 70





About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.

APPENDIX H1 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements

Income statement

(€000) H1 2022 H1 2021 Revenues 105,995 103,536 Excise duties (19,574) (22,507) Net revenues excluding excise duties 86,421 81,028 Cost of goods sold (51,978) (48,865) External expenses (11,872) (11,050) Personnel expense (14,013) (16,282) Taxes and levies (953) (1,156) Depreciation and amortisation charges (3,072) (3,562) Other operating income 1,887 3,680 Other operating expenses (899) (1,315) Underlying operating profit 5,521 2,478 Non-recurring operating income 2,055 2,403 Non-recurring operating expenses (5,152) (2,488) Operating profit 2,424 2,393 Income from cash and cash equivalents 29 107 Gross cost of debt (96) (343) Net cost of debt (67) (236) Other financial income 956 507 Other financial expenses (593) (86) Net financial income 296 185 Profit before tax 2,720 2,578 Income tax (196) (89) Net profit from continuing operations 2,524 2,489 Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations - (942) NET PROFIT 2,524 1,547 Group share 2,511 1,546 of which Net profit from continuing operations 2,511 2,488 of which Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations (942) Non-controlling interests 13 1 of which Net profit from continuing operations 13 1 of which Net profit from discontinued operations Earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€) 0.02 0.02 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€) 0.02 0.02 Earnings per share, Group share (€) 0.02 0.02 Diluted earnings per share, Group share (€) 0.02 0.02 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 111,825,601 99,866,838 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 111,825,601 99,866,838

Balance sheet

Assets (€000) 30/06/2022 31/12/2021 Non-current assets Goodwill 14,704 14,704 Intangible assets 78,667 79,361 Property, plant and equipment 27,007 27,181 Financial assets 1,148 4,001 Deferred tax assets 1,026 452 Total non-current assets 122,552 125,699 Current assets Inventory and work-in-progress 46,116 35,094 Trade receivables 36,321 35,891 Tax receivables 300 4,125 Other current assets 9,282 9,714 Current derivatives 88 281 Cash and cash equivalents 53,397 54,169 Assets held for sale - 3,058 Total current assets 145,504 142,332 TOTAL ASSETS 268,056 268,031 Equity & Liabilities (€000) 30/06/2022 31/12/2021 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 156,738 156,729 Additional paid-in capital 72,761 72,751 Consolidated and other reserves (45,623) (51,638) Translation reserves (8,085) (9,806) Consolidated net profit/(loss) 2,511 5,564 Shareholders’ equity (Group share) 178,302 173,600 Non-controlling interests 346 332 Total shareholders’ equity 178,648 173,932 Non-current liabilities Employee benefits 1,509 2,214 Non-current provisions 3,124 4,116 Long-term borrowings – due in > 1 year 2,246 2,546 Other non-current liabilities 1,687 1,735 Deferred tax liabilities 16,290 15,965 Total non-current liabilities 24,856 26,576 Current liabilities Current provisions 6,423 2,546 Long-term borrowings – due in < 1 year 773 888 Short-term borrowings 3,033 2,542 Trade and other payables 31,860 31,113 Tax liabilities 245 135 Other current liabilities 22,044 29,942 Current derivatives 174 198 Liabilities held for sale 159 Total current liabilities 64,552 67,523 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 268,056 268,031

Cash flow statement.

(€000) H1 2022 H1 2021 Total consolidated net profit/(loss) 2,524 1,547 Depreciation and provisions 4,930 1,124 Gains/(losses) on disposals and dilution (51) 466 Operating cash flow after net cost of debt and tax 7,403 3,137 Income tax charge/(income) 196 89 Net cost of debt 67 214 Operating cash flow before net cost of debt and tax 7,666 3,440 Change in working capital 1 (inventories, trade receivables/payables) (10,473) (5,108) Change in working capital 2 (other items) (7,497) (2,021) Tax paid 3,716 (7,881) Cash flow from operating activities (6,588) (11,570) Purchase of PP&E and intangible assets (1,412) (1,147) Decrease in loans and advances granted 2,733 893 Disposal of PP&E and intangible assets 2,872 94 Impact of change in consolidation scope - 1,947 Cash flow from investment activities 4,193 1,787 Capital increase 19 16,709 New borrowings 159 7,149 Borrowings repaid (791) (831) Net interest paid (67) (214) Net change in short-term debt 525 (3,008) Cash flow from financing activities (155) 19,805 Impact of exchange rate fluctuations 1,778 508 Change in cash and cash equivalents (772) 10,530 Opening cash and cash equivalents 54,169 42,075 Closing cash and cash equivalents 53,397 52,605 Change in cash and cash equivalents (772) 10,530

Attachment