Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: H1 2022 earnings

Charenton-le-Pont, 26 September 2022
H1 2022 earnings
Solid performance, driven by the international business, despite a highly competitive environment and pressure on raw materials and logistics.
- EBITDA* of €7.6 million in H1 2022, versus €6.0 million in H1 2021 (+ €1.6m)
- Net profit from continuing operations stable at €2.5 million in the first half
- Net profit (Group share) of €2.5 million in H1 2022, up €1 million
NB: All revenue growth figures reported herein are at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope, unless otherwise stated.
* EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation and amortisation + pension liabilities
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (the « Company ») (Euronext: MBWS) announces its consolidated earnings for H1 2022 as approved by the Group’s Board of Directors today, 26 September 2022. The audit procedures have been carried out.
Simplified income statement - H1 2022
|€m except EPS
|H1 2021
|H1 2022
|Change
2022 vs 2021
|Net revenues (excluding excise duties)
|81.0
|86.4
|+5.9%
|Gross margin
|32.2
|34.4
|+€2.2m
|Gross margin ratio
|39.7%
|39.9%
|+0.2 pts
|EBITDA
|6.0
|7.6
|+€1.6m
|Underlying operating profit
|2.5
|5.5
|+€3.0m
|Net profit (Group share)
|1.5
|2.5
|+€1.0m
|Net earnings per share
|0.02
|0.02
|-
First half 2022 revenues
First half 2022 revenues excluding excise duties came to €86.4 million in the first half of 2022, up 5.9% versus H1 2021 (excl. currency impact). This improvement, largely driven by on-trade business, is due in particular to the recovery of a number of markets following the reopening of bars and restaurants.
The France cluster posted first half 2022 revenues of €40.1m, up 2.5% versus H1 2021, mainly due to a significant recovery in the on-trade business, albeit less pronounced in the second quarter, and flat sales in the off-trade market. The Group’s main brands posted a resilient performance in the first half of 2022.
Commercial policy adjustments across all distribution channels have been and may continue to be necessary in order to adapt to the current volatile context.
The International cluster posted H1 2022 revenues of €46.3m, up 9.2% from the first half of 2021 at constant exchange rates, reflecting contrasting trends across regions:
- confirmed recovery in Europe, particularly in the UK following health restrictions in 2021, despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which led to a limited decline in certain export regions;
- strong performances across all of the Group’s strategic brands, particularly Marie Brizard and Gautier, in Canada, South Korea, Australia and Poland;
- decline in US sales of Sobieski vodka in a highly competitive market segment.
Earnings
Amid significant volatility and increasing prices, the H1 2022 gross margin of 39.9% was stable compared to last year at €34.4 million.
EBITDA rose to €7.6 million in H1 2022, up from €6.0 million last year.
A €1.5 million decline in EBITDA in France, related to the recognition in the first half of 2021 of part of a one-off €1.7 million discount granted by a supplier at the end of the year, was offset by a solid performance in the International cluster (up €2.3m). H1 2022 saw the recovery of several direct export markets (UK, Canada, South Korea and Australia) and subsidiaries (MBWS Baltics).
Group EBITDA was also boosted by a decrease in the holding company’s structural costs, following the reorganisation initiated in 2021.
H1 2022 EBITDA by cluster
|€m
|H1 2021
|LFL
change
|Currency impact
|H1 2022
|LFL change
(excl. currency impact)
|Reported growth (incl. currency impact)
|France
|6.5
|(1.5)
|-
|5.0
|-22.9%
|-22.9%
|International
|3.3
|2.2
|0.1
|5.6
|+67.8%
|+70.1%
|Holding company
|(3.8)
|0.8
|-
|(3.0)
|+21.3%
|+21.3%
|TOTAL MBWS GROUP
|6.0
|1.5
|0.1
|7.6
|+25.9%
|+27.2%
Net profit (Group share) amounted to €2.5 million in the first half of 2022, up €1.0 million compared to H1 2021, which included a net loss from discontinued operations of €0.9 million.
Balance sheet at 30 June 2022
Shareholders’ equity (Group share) amounted to €178.3 million at 30 June 2022, up from €173.6 million at 31 December 2021, while gross debt remained stable at €6.0 million in the first half of 2022, as did positive Group cash balances of €53.4 million at 30 June 2022.
There was a substantial temporary increase in inventories and work-in-progress to €46.1 million at 30 June 2022, up €11 million from 30 June 2021, including +€7.3 million for raw materials. This increase reflects the need to anticipate potential one-off shortages and take recurring logistical challenges into account, in addition to the impact of the substantial and widespread price increases already mentioned (in particular for glass).
Outlook
As expected, the trends discussed at the 30 June 2022 General Meeting, namely increases in raw material and energy prices and the variable availability of supplier production, continued over the summer, and appear likely to persist over the coming months.
The Group therefore continues to be attentive to the impact of this volatile environment on its ability to supply all its customers worldwide, and to the strength of consumer demand, given the need to adapt its pricing policies. Against this background the Group maintains its cautious stance on business forecasts for 2022 year-end.
In this context, even if the efforts deployed within the framework of the strategic plan are generating the expected returns, the Group remains cautious regarding the outlook for the balance of the 2022 year.
Shareholder information
In view of the forthcoming expiry date of the share warrants issued by the Company (the 2022 warrants), COFEPP, the Company's controlling shareholder with 78.52% of its share capital, has indicated to the Company that it does not currently intend to initiate a public takeover bid for the remainder of the Company's capital. COFEPP has also indicated that it does not intend to exercise the warrants it holds.
COFEPP has also indicated that it reserves the right to acquire the Company's shares on or off the market, in accordance with applicable regulations and depending on the opportunities that may arise.
The Company confirms that it was not a party to the acquisition by COFEPP of the securities held by BDL and did not carry out any valuation work in this respect. The Company is complying with the rules regarding periodic and on-going disclosure of information.
Financial calendar
- H1 2022 financial report available: 30 September 2022
- Publication of revenues for the first nine months of 2022: 27 October 2022
|Investor and shareholder relations contact
MBWS Group
Emilie Drexler
emilie.drexler@mbws.com
Tel.: +33 1 43 91 62 21
|Press contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez - Laurence Maury
cdoligez@image7.fr – lmaury@image7.fr
Tel.: +33 1 53 70 74 70
About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting their origins. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is committed to offering its customers bold and trusted brands full of flavour and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index.
APPENDIX H1 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements
Income statement
|(€000)
|H1 2022
|H1 2021
|Revenues
|105,995
|103,536
|Excise duties
|(19,574)
|(22,507)
|Net revenues excluding excise duties
|86,421
|81,028
|Cost of goods sold
|(51,978)
|(48,865)
|External expenses
|(11,872)
|(11,050)
|Personnel expense
|(14,013)
|(16,282)
|Taxes and levies
|(953)
|(1,156)
|Depreciation and amortisation charges
|(3,072)
|(3,562)
|Other operating income
|1,887
|3,680
|Other operating expenses
|(899)
|(1,315)
|Underlying operating profit
|5,521
|2,478
|Non-recurring operating income
|2,055
|2,403
|Non-recurring operating expenses
|(5,152)
|(2,488)
|Operating profit
|2,424
|2,393
|Income from cash and cash equivalents
|29
|107
|Gross cost of debt
|(96)
|(343)
|Net cost of debt
|(67)
|(236)
|Other financial income
|956
|507
|Other financial expenses
|(593)
|(86)
|Net financial income
|296
|185
|Profit before tax
|2,720
|2,578
|Income tax
|(196)
|(89)
|Net profit from continuing operations
|2,524
|2,489
|Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
|-
|(942)
|NET PROFIT
|2,524
|1,547
|Group share
|2,511
|1,546
|of which Net profit from continuing operations
|2,511
|2,488
|of which Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
|(942)
|Non-controlling interests
|13
|1
|of which Net profit from continuing operations
|13
|1
|of which Net profit from discontinued operations
|Earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€)
|0.02
|0.02
|Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€)
|0.02
|0.02
|Earnings per share, Group share (€)
|0.02
|0.02
|Diluted earnings per share, Group share (€)
|0.02
|0.02
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|111,825,601
|99,866,838
|Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|111,825,601
|99,866,838
Balance sheet
|Assets
|(€000)
|30/06/2022
|31/12/2021
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
|14,704
|14,704
|Intangible assets
|78,667
|79,361
|Property, plant and equipment
|27,007
|27,181
|Financial assets
|1,148
|4,001
|Deferred tax assets
|1,026
|452
|Total non-current assets
|122,552
|125,699
|Current assets
|Inventory and work-in-progress
|46,116
|35,094
|Trade receivables
|36,321
|35,891
|Tax receivables
|300
|4,125
|Other current assets
|9,282
|9,714
|Current derivatives
|88
|281
|Cash and cash equivalents
|53,397
|54,169
|Assets held for sale
|-
|3,058
|Total current assets
|145,504
|142,332
|TOTAL ASSETS
|268,056
|268,031
|Equity & Liabilities
|(€000)
|30/06/2022
|31/12/2021
|Shareholders’ equity
|Share capital
|156,738
|156,729
|Additional paid-in capital
|72,761
|72,751
|Consolidated and other reserves
|(45,623)
|(51,638)
|Translation reserves
|(8,085)
|(9,806)
|Consolidated net profit/(loss)
|2,511
|5,564
|Shareholders’ equity (Group share)
|178,302
|173,600
|Non-controlling interests
|346
|332
|Total shareholders’ equity
|178,648
|173,932
|Non-current liabilities
|Employee benefits
|1,509
|2,214
|Non-current provisions
|3,124
|4,116
|Long-term borrowings – due in > 1 year
|2,246
|2,546
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,687
|1,735
|Deferred tax liabilities
|16,290
|15,965
|Total non-current liabilities
|24,856
|26,576
|Current liabilities
|Current provisions
|6,423
|2,546
|Long-term borrowings – due in < 1 year
|773
|888
|Short-term borrowings
|3,033
|2,542
|Trade and other payables
|31,860
|31,113
|Tax liabilities
|245
|135
|Other current liabilities
|22,044
|29,942
|Current derivatives
|174
|198
|Liabilities held for sale
|159
|Total current liabilities
|64,552
|67,523
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|268,056
|268,031
Cash flow statement.
|(€000)
|H1 2022
|H1 2021
|Total consolidated net profit/(loss)
|2,524
|1,547
|Depreciation and provisions
|4,930
|1,124
|Gains/(losses) on disposals and dilution
|(51)
|466
|Operating cash flow after net cost of debt and tax
|7,403
|3,137
|Income tax charge/(income)
|196
|89
|Net cost of debt
|67
|214
|Operating cash flow before net cost of debt and tax
|7,666
|3,440
|Change in working capital 1 (inventories, trade receivables/payables)
|(10,473)
|(5,108)
|Change in working capital 2 (other items)
|(7,497)
|(2,021)
|Tax paid
|3,716
|(7,881)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|(6,588)
|(11,570)
|Purchase of PP&E and intangible assets
|(1,412)
|(1,147)
|Decrease in loans and advances granted
|2,733
|893
|Disposal of PP&E and intangible assets
|2,872
|94
|Impact of change in consolidation scope
|-
|1,947
|Cash flow from investment activities
|4,193
|1,787
|Capital increase
|19
|16,709
|New borrowings
|159
|7,149
|Borrowings repaid
|(791)
|(831)
|Net interest paid
|(67)
|(214)
|Net change in short-term debt
|525
|(3,008)
|Cash flow from financing activities
|(155)
|19,805
|Impact of exchange rate fluctuations
|1,778
|508
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|(772)
|10,530
|Opening cash and cash equivalents
|54,169
|42,075
|Closing cash and cash equivalents
|53,397
|52,605
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|(772)
|10,530
Attachment