Leroy Merlin chooses Voltalia to supply solar energy to its sites in France

Leroy Merlin, France's leading home improvement retail company, and Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, have announced the signing of a sales contract for the production of a new 30-megawatt solar power plant located in the Centre-Val de Loire region.

Leroy Merlin and Voltalia have signed a CPPA1 for the production of an additional solar power plant with a capacity of 30 megawatts specifically built for Leroy Merlin. This agreement is concluded at a pre-determined price for a minimum of 15 years (with the possibility of extension) and will allow Leroy Merlin to source approximately 15% of its electricity consumption from renewable energy.

The solar power plant is scheduled to be commissioned in 2025.

This sales contract is part of a global partnership with ADEO, the leading international player in home improvement, which brings together ten specialist brands including Leroy Merlin.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, said: "With this first CPPA concluded, Voltalia is proud through this project to carry out a concrete action in favour of the environment and to contribute to bringing competitive energy to its partner. With the associated agricultural activity, adding a dimension of local co-development, Voltalia pursues its mission "to improve the global environment by promoting local development. "

Jérôme Paternotte, Director of Development for Leroy Merlin France: "Leroy Merlin obviously has a role to play in the energy transition. We support residents in this process and of course take action on our own buildings. We are renovating them to consume less, just what is necessary. Between 2018 and 2021, we have already recorded a 13% reduction in the carbon impact of their energy consumption. Today, with Voltalia, we are shifting up a gear to consume better thanks to renewable energy. Our trajectory is clear: stores powered 100% by green energy by 2025, with a share produced directly on site."

Next on the agenda: First half 2022 results, on September 28, 2022 (before market opening)

About Leroy Merlin Leroy Merlin, a pioneer company of the Adeo Group, is today the leading brand in France in all distribution channels for home improvement and the living environment. Specialized in the sale of products, projects and services, Leroy Merlin France's ambition is to build with everyone new ways of living for a better tomorrow and puts customer satisfaction at the heart of its business. 28,000 employees in 143 stores in France are now committed to this idea.



This mission is reflected on the www.leroymerlin.fr website, which is now one of the Top 10 French e-commerce sites. Leroy Merlin France was voted France's favorite retailer in 2021 and 2022 and has a turnover of more than €8.9 billion (including VAT in 2021).





About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,400 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

[1] Corporate PPA : Corporate Power Purchase Agreement. A Corporate PPA is a long-term contract that directly connects the electricity consumer, a company, to the producer, which builds a new renewable energy power plant to supply its customer.

