Blue Mountain Community Management Team Members Earn CMCA® And AMS® Designations

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain Community Management (BMCM), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout Portland, Seattle, and Salem, is pleased to announce that Kiley Cook and Winona “Nona” Patinio have earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB®). At the same time, Carrie McGonagle, CMCA®, earned her Association Management Specialist (AMS®) certification from Community Associations Institute (CAI).

The CMCA® is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. It recognizes individuals who demonstrate the fundamental knowledge required to effectively manage community associations. The AMS® certification is recommended for those managers who desire to enhance their career opportunities by increasing their industry knowledge and expertise. Established by CAI in 1995, CAMICB® is the professional accreditation body for more than ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

Cook joined BMCM in 2021 and currently works as a community association manager. Patinio joined the company in 2019 and currently works as an executive director of community management. McGonagle joined BMCA in 2011 and currently serves as the company’s senior vice president of operations.

“We are extremely proud of these team members’ accomplishments,” said Caren Carrero, CMCA®, PCAM®, Blue Mountain Community Management president. “Along with providing team members an enhanced ability to anticipate and meet the needs of our clients, these industry designations represent a tremendous step forward in their professional careers.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

