Ranel Castro on Making Fantasy Sports Gaming a Lucrative Space

Beverly Hills , Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida-based sports entrepreneur Ranel Castro, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of Swagger, was interviewed by leading LA-based podcaster Adam Torres of Mission Matters Entertainment Podcast on the matter of fantasy sports gaming.

Ranel Castro says his mission is to empower sports fans of all skill levels through Swagger to play fantasy sports with confidence, giving them a real shot at winning. Today on Mission Matters, he talks about the fantasy gaming industry, the unique offerings of Swagger, and his upcoming plans for the game.

In this podcast, the host covers:

How did Castro get started as a sports entrepreneur?

How did the idea for Swagger come about, and what does it do?

How does Swagger solve the pain points of the fantasy gaming industry?

What does the user experience look like: is it convenient for novices and experts alike?

What advice would Castro give his younger self about entering the realm of sports-based entrepreneurship?

What kind of feedback does Swagger get from its audience?

About the Podcast Guest

To learn more about Swagger, visit www.playwithswagger.com.

About the Mission Matters Podcast

Mission Matters is a leading platform that amplifies the stories of entrepreneurs, executives, and experts.

