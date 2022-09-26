CyberCEO John Douglas Leverages Cyberbacker to Grow Business

Beverly Hills , Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guest CyberCEO Douglas shares how partnering with Cyberbacker has allowed him to focus on revenue-building

In this episode, Douglas urges listeners to take a "leap of faith" by partnering with Cyberbacker.

Listen to Angelo Cruz and John Douglas' conversation here.

Leveraging Virtual Support

"There are lots of small tasks I'm not good at," says John Douglas, co-owner of a small Keller Williams real estate team based in Lansing, Michigan. Douglas' realization that he wanted to spend more of his time making connections with clients prompted him to partner with Cyberbacker this year.

Though Douglas and his partner considered other options, "None of them felt as safe or as well-trained or as well-prepared as Cyberbacker," he says. Still, Douglas was new to the world of virtual leverage, and he kept his expectations low. "Boy, were we surprised at how quickly and smoothly the process went."

Affordable Expertise

For Douglas, Cyberbacker's affordability is one of its best qualities. "I can hire a crew of people who are really excellent at what they do," he says. Furthermore, Cyberbacker's investment in training saves Douglas time and money. Cyberbacker Adrian is well-prepared to tackle daily tasks like CRM Database management, marketing, and email communication with clients so Douglas can focus on growing his business. "We can spend our time building relationships with people, bringing value to their lives," he says.

Best of all, Douglas believes that partnering with Cyberbacker is "not just about us, it's about the people who work for us…we're helping build better lives for everybody."



A "Leap of Faith"

Douglas understands that business owners may be hesitant to work with virtual assistants because "you can't get across the table from them." But, he points out, the rise of virtual work during COVID-19 forced businesses to adapt. "That's the world now," he says. "Virtual is the new normal." Video-conferencing, texting, and phone calls help Douglas communicate daily with Cyberbacker Adrian.

"Hire leverage now," Douglas urges fellow business owners. "Because you're spending time each day doing things that are not in your 20 percent, your ten percent, or even your five percent."

