Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta sells Mexican online classifieds businesses Segundamano and Vivanuncios to Navent Group

Oslo, 26 September 2022 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) has sold its Mexican online classifieds businesses Segundamano and Vivanuncios to Navent Group, an operator of online real estate marketplaces in Latin America. The two businesses will come together under the management of Inmuebles24, Navent's Mexican classifieds operation, which will complement their existing real estate listing offerings. Both brands will continue to operate alongside each other in the market.

Vivanuncios is one of Mexico’s largest online property marketplaces, focusing on professional sellers and developers, while Segundamano is one of Mexico’s leading horizontal marketplaces with a strong real estate category suited for private sellers and smaller professionals. The impact of the sale of these two businesses on Adevinta’s financials is considered immaterial.

“We are pleased to have found the right local buyer in Navent Group, who is very experienced in Latin America, focusing on developing its online marketplaces over the long term,” commented Antoine Jouteau, CEO Adevinta.

“The completion of the divestiture of our Mexican marketplaces is another important milestone in the execution of our Growing at Scale strategy, as we continue to focus on our five core markets in Europe.

“We would like to thank everyone at Segundamano and Vivanuncios for their contributions to the business over the years, as they are now transferring to Navent Group.



“Adevinta will continue to support both Mexican marketplaces and their employees throughout the transition period, to ensure continuity for their businesses and their users.”

Ricard Carvallo, Country Manager at Inmuebles24, said: "Inmuebles24's mission is to offer Mexicans the best and most friendly experience when searching for a new place to live and this acquisition will enable us to deliver on our promises and beyond.



“Our intentions are to bring a wider selection of properties throughout the entire country, for the benefit of our customers, through the combination of the three brands."





About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 13 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

About Navent Group

The Navent Group is the leading group of real estate online marketplaces in Latin America and aims to help people achieve one of the most important and meaningful goals in life: finding a home.The company is the Classifieds and CRM part of the QuintoAndar group in Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and Panama. With millions of for-sale and rental listings and a key connection to local professionals, the company owns and operates the following brands: Zonaprop, ImovelWeb Inmuebles24, Adondevivir, Urbania, Plusvalia, Tokko Broker and Union Softwares, among others.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act