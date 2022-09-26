Detox Drinks Market Worth USD 3.2 Billion by 2030 at 10.98% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Detox Drinks Market Information by Product Type, Category, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 3.2 billion by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 10.98% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

Detoxification is a process that helps enhance body functions while getting rid of harmful toxins in the body. It elevates the functions of digestion, the immune system, and several organs. Due to the surging awareness level with regard to detoxification products as well as their health advantages, natural detox beverages are enjoying considerable demand in the market.

Alcohol consumption and drug abuse have become public health concerns worldwide. A study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration pertaining to drugs and health reveals that in 2017, 15% of the U.S. population, above the age of 12, indulged in illicit drug usage in the past. Marijuana is the most commonly used drug among the youth. Illicit drugs cause various chronic disorders like diabetes and heart attack. With the rising number of consumers of illicit drugs, governments are working on educating teachers to detect any symptoms of alcohol consumption or drug abuse among their students. These initiatives will most likely enhance the demand for detox products in subsequent years.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3.2 Billion CAGR 10.98% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, Category, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers increasing health awareness increasing consciousness regarding increasing body weight

Market Competitive Landscape:

Some of the biggest companies in the detox drinks industry include

Jus By Julie (New York)

Suja Life, LLC (US)

Project Juice (California)

Terranova Synergistic Nutrition (UK)

Temple Turmeric (New York)

Raw Generation (New Jersey)

Pukka Herbs (UK)

Hain Celestial (US)

Dr Stuart’s (UK)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The COVID-19 outbreak has put a halt on discretionary spending across the globe, with consumers now more inclined towards safe and health boosting products. Products with reduced risk of SARS-CoV-2 contamination due to the use of automation and extended shelf lives stand out in the market. Therefore, detox drinks have been able to maintain a strong demand despite the novel coronavirus. An increasing number of brands, as a result of the rapid escalation of the pandemic, are focusing on fortifying their supply chains with greater emphasis on E-commerce channels. Companies are leveraging the online platform since the worldwide lockdown, to maintain the sales of detox drinks among consumers and remain competitive in this fraught business environment.

Detoxification is a health measure that is rapidly being adopted by consumers who desire to boost their body functions and eliminate toxins. The rising interest in boosting digestion, immune system, and the functions of the organs among people has favored the sales of detox drinks in recent years. The alarming rise in cases of drug abuse and addiction, especially among the youth has led to a greater demand for detox drinks and can be a lucrative opportunity for the leading vendors. The mounting popularity of these drinks in view of the rising health consciousness among people in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific can also emerge as a huge opportunity for international companies in the following years.

Manufacturers primarily focus on boosting their product sales by expanding their offerings or by building new manufacturing plants across regions. Intensifying competition and the resultant increase in the number of product launches can be favorable for the global market over the next few years.

Market Restraints:

Low awareness levels about detox drinks in emerging countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific will inhibit market growth to some extent.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s negative impact has led to a series of severe repercussions on people’s health status globally. The aftermath is in line with the considerable social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

However, there is a huge demand for detox drinks among consumers focused on maintaining their health. Also, the alarming rise in alcohol consumption and drug abuse elevates the demand for a variety of detox drinks. As a result, the worldwide market’s strong position will remain somewhat stable, albeit a few minor hiccups.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The product types available in the detox drinks market are juice, water, tea & coffee, smoothie, and more.

By Category

Organic and conventional are the primary categories specified in the report.

By Packaging Type

Depending on packaging type, the market caters to pouches & sachets, bottles, and others.

By Distribution Channel

Some of the key distribution channels in the market are store based as well as non-store based. The store-based sections are convenience stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and others.

Regional Insights

North America could possibly emerge as the market leader in the coming years, given the high demand for various detox drinks and the robust presence of highly reputed firms in the region. Another factor that works in the market’s favor is the escalating consumer preference for healthy beverages in view of the surging illnesses and the rising prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle. Organic and natural detox drinks enjoy strong demand in the region, especially across the United States owing to the growing awareness about the toxic effects of artificial ingredients. Sensing the huge opportunity that lies in the region, manufacturers are boosting their R&D spending to bolster their product portfolio and cater to a higher number of consumers.

The APAC market for detox drinks is set to progress at the fastest rate, thanks to consumers’ surging per capita income, soaring preference for ready-to-drink beverages, and the prominence of inactive lifestyles among people. The region also notes a high number of collaborations and agreements between competitors, who are launching new and improved products that aim to boost the general well-being of the consumer.

