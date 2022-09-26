Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction Looks Forward to Federal Cannabis Act Review

English French

OTTAWA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) welcomes the planned federal cannabis review and looks forward to opportunities to contribute evidence on public health, public safety and equity. This evidence is based on research by our experts and with communities in keeping with CCSA’s legislated role to provide neutral, data-driven, third-party advice to help governments, organizations and individuals make informed decisions on issues of substance use and addiction.



“We feel the review provides an important opportunity to ensure Canada is achieving the public health and safety objectives it set when legalizing cannabis. It will also help the public understand what has been learned and researched,” says CEO Dr. Alexander Caudarella.

On-Premise Cannabis Use: Public Health and Safety Considerations and Cannabis Legalization: 2021-2022 Observations are the latest in CCSA’s suite of cannabis resources. Others include a Is It OK to Use Cannabis Use During Pregnancy and Breastfeeding public awareness poster and a Knowing Your Limits with Cannabis: A Practical Guide to Assessing Cannabis Use booklet, both of which focus on harm reduction techniques.

