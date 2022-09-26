APE IN POKER TAKES STEPS INTO THE METAVERSE

Cheyenne, WY, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The founders behind Ape In Poker have housed an online casino and sportsbook for over five years and are now announcing the grand opening of their Poker Room Cashier, an online platform bridging traditional casino play with cryptocurrency. This is the first step for the company as they migrate into Web3 technology towards the vision of providing players with interactive and immersive experiences.

Ape In Poker is not the first to integrate cryptocurrency into their platform. However, they are the first company to implement a cashout protocol that is near immediate, allowing players to receive their funds easily, quickly and efficiently. In addition, the cashier system will be able to accommodate multiple blockchain cryptocurrencies, first starting out with Solana, with Ethereum and Bitcoin following shortly after.

What’s to come is the ability to share in an immersive experience with other players. A full casino experience will be available; walking into a casino, choosing your table based on what you see, sitting down at a table and placing your bet, talking to other players and even your trip to the cashier to cash out will all be part of the Mixed Reality experience that Ape In Poker is creating.

“This vision has been many, many years in the making,” says David Galan, Web3 Innovator and Strategist, “what is being built here has never been done before. We are building the framework and blueprint for what will become the household norm. It’s incredibly complex work but every step we take closer to that end vision is worth celebrating. This cashier system with Ape In Poker is definitely worth celebrating”.

To check out the new player server, visit www.apeinpoker.com where you can also view their current promotions, poker game schedule, and create your player account for free.

