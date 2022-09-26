OneScreen Spotlighted Again on Inc 5000 List of Fastest Growing US Companies 2022

SAN DIEGO , Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year running, OneScreen is among the fastest growing US firms profiled on the Inc. 5000. Inc. analysts noted that OneScreen has sustained 315% revenue growth over the past 3 years.

Strong referrals from Resellers and Distributors, alongside a jump in recurring revenue, contributed to a revenue expansion rate of 315% over the past 3 years. OneScreen grew their network and customer base despite some of the toughest challenges to face the global economy in recent years.

The achievement was presented to OneScreen’s parent corporation NZS .

OneScreen CEO Sufian Munir commented, “All of us on the OneScreen team are honored by this recognition of success. I think of it as validation that if you treat people right and truly support what you build, word of mouth can be your best brand advocate.”

He added, “We all owe a great deal of thanks to our Resellers and Distributors, who are out there every day introducing OneScreen to new customers and spreading the word about what makes us unique. Also, we just added new regional managers to the Sales team and beefed up our Marketing efforts over the past year to build on our momentum.”

The increase in sales revenues derived largely from international sales, an innovative Subscription pricing model and the popularity of interactive whiteboards in school modernization.

The growth of the interactive touchscreen market is on track to more than double, from $35 billion to $79 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5%, in analysis by the firm Strategic Market Research. In 2022, OneScreen expanded into new verticals as well, offering their innovative takes on large scale video walls and AI-enhanced security cameras capable of handling instant image processing on the network edge.

