SPX Announces Appointment of Sean McClenaghan as President, Global Cooling and Executive Officer of SPX Technologies, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (“SPX Technologies”) today announced the appointment of Sean McClenaghan as President, Global Cooling and an Executive Officer of SPX Technologies.



Mr. McClenaghan brings over 25 years of extensive executive leadership experience to the SPX team. He joins SPX from Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC), where he served as Chief Executive Officer of RWC Americas. Before joining RWC in 2014, he spent over fifteen years in various strategic consulting and business development roles with McKinsey & Company, CHB Capital Partners, and Egon Zehnder. He began his career with DuPont, holding several operational and management positions ranging from Process Control Design Engineer to Plant Manager to Global Business Manager.

Gene Lowe, President and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Sean to the SPX team. His impressive track record of delivering impactful results, expertise in product management, and strong background driving market expansion and targeted acquisitions position our Global Cooling business and SPX to continue delivering on our value creation commitments. As we progress towards our ‘SPX 2025’ targets, I look forward to celebrating numerous successes with Sean.”

Mr. McClenaghan has a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor in Chemical Engineering from The Georgia Institute of Technology. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for Sto Corporation, Americas, and has held numerous other Board positions.

About SPX Technologies: SPX Technologies is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has more than 3,100 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, VP, Investor Relations and Communications

Garrett Roelofs, Assistant Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Source: SPX Technologies, Inc.



