Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date September 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of September 15, 2022, short interest in 3,449 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,247,432,237 shares compared with 10,037,516,423 shares in 3,449 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of August 31, 2022. The mid-September short interest represents 3.03 days compared with 3.13 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,087 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,962,481,532 shares at the end of the settlement date of September 15, 2022, compared with 2,014,832,656 shares in 2,085 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.61 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.57.

In summary, short interest in all 5,536 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,209,913,769 shares at the September 15, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,534 issues and 12,052,349,079 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.66 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.68 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

