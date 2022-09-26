Sonoco ThermoSafe and United Cargo Sign Global Master Lease Agreement

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and one of the largest global providers of temperature assurance packaging, and United Cargo are pleased to announce a global lease agreement for the new Pegasus ULD® temperature-controlled bulk shipping container. The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD® containers directly from United Cargo.



Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD® is the world’s first FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled ULD container for pharmaceutical use, which enables it to speed through international air freight handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost. With a focus on sustainability, the Pegasus ULD® is engineered with composite materials, offering a lighter solution that is also substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. Additionally, the Pegasus ULD® contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.

United Cargo has over 90 stations in their TempControl global network, trained on pharmaceutical handling according to IATA Temperature Control Regulations. Passive TempControl shipments receive higher boarding priority and enhanced temperature-controlled storage access.

“We’re excited to partner with United Cargo. Healthcare companies can access the Pegasus ULD more readily thanks to United Cargo’s extensive global network of temperature control logistics stations in the US and around the world,” said Bourji Mourad, who heads Logistics and Partner Management for Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Bulk Rental Group.

“United Cargo is pleased to offer the Pegasus ULD to our customers and provide them with even more options to transport their temperature-controlled shipments all over the world. Our extensive cold chain shipping solutions, combined with the introduction of this sustainable and efficient container into our service offerings, demonstrate our mutual commitment to the safe and efficient transport of these critical shipments,” explains Manu Jacobs, Managing Director of Specialty Products at United Cargo.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is one of the largest global providers of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com .