Young Survivors Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with an Endurance Challenge

Long Branch, NJ, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Survival Coalition (YSC), a global nonprofit that supports the young breast cancer community, will host the 18th annual YSC Tour de Pink Lisa J. Frank Memorial Ride. The two-day cycling event takes place on September 30 – October 2, 2022, in Long Branch, NJ, and will welcome 150 cyclists, volunteers and staff, many of whom were diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age.

YSC Tour de Pink amplifies the unique experience of young adults living with breast cancer and raises critical funds for programming, resources and education at YSC. The ride has raised more than $5 million since it began in 2004.

“YSC Tour de Pink began with just six riders and has grown into a large community dedicated to improving the lives of young adults impacted by breast cancer. Their commitment to our community is the backbone of this incredible ride,” says Jennifer Merschdorf, chief executive officer of YSC.

This year, YSC Tour de Pink has expanded to include wellness programs to attract young breast cancer survivors and their caregiver support networks who may not be avid cyclists.

“The impact of a breast cancer diagnosis on a young adult’s physical and mental health is profound. Many are juggling budding careers, young children, family planning and financial concerns, all while dealing with their diagnosis. The TDP Wellness component will provide tools to improve self-care, manage anxiety, and address their unique concerns and day-to-day responsibilities,” says Megan McCann, YSC Director of Community Education.

YSC Tour de Pink raises awareness and funds for the Young Survival Coalition (YSC). YSC is the premier global organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to young adults who are diagnosed with breast cancer. There are more than a quarter of a million young adults living in the U.S. today who were diagnosed with breast cancer before their 41st birthday. YSC’s goal is to ensure that no young adult feels alone as they face breast cancer. YSC currently achieves this with their more than 170 local, in-person support networks, online resources and education programs and community initiatives. YSC Tour de Pink has generated more than $5 million to date and continues to raise awareness that young adults can, and do, get breast cancer.

YSC thanks Phase Scientific Americas for generously donating Indicaid COVID-19 tests to the 2022 ride and helping to keep attendees safe as we once again gather together.

