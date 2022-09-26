Reykjavík Energy CEO to retire

English Icelandic

At today’s meeting of Reykjavík Energy’s (OR; Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) Board of Directors, CEO Bjarni Bjarnason announced that he intends to step down as CEO with the following entry to the Board’s minutes:

On March 1st 2023, exactly 12 years have passed since I took over the position of CEO of Reykjavík Energy. It is my wish to step down as CEO at that juncture. By announcing my retirement well in advance, I want to give the Board the opportunity to start looking for a successor, male or female.

A new municipal electoral term has now begun, and a new Board will be elected for Reykjavík Energy. The new Board will probably begin its journey with strategic planning for the Group for the coming years. I believe it is important that the Board has the opportunity to do that with my successor. Therefore, I believe that this is the right time for me and for Reykjavík Energy that I step aside and request the approval of the Board for the process described above.

The board approved Mr. Bjarnason’s request and expressed gratitude for having this notice in such a timely manner.

