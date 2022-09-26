AOFAS Annual Meeting 2022: Orthopaedic Research and Innovation in a Unique City

Rosemont, Ill., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 900 foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons, advanced health practitioners, orthopaedic residents, and medical students attended the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) Annual Meeting on September 14-17, 2022. The meeting was held in-person in Québec City, Canada, as well as virtually.

The meeting offered attendees 68 live presentations, 90 poster presentations, 319 audio posters, and the opportunity to connect with 57 exhibiting companies. During the meeting, the Society presented its most prestigious awards to foot and ankle researchers and orthopaedic leaders including:

2022 Roger A. Mann Award, given in recognition of the outstanding clinical paper presented at the meeting “Total Ankle Replacement Versus Arthrodesis (TARVA) Randomised Controlled Trial: 2 Year Results,” presented to Andrew J. Goldberg, OBE, MD, FRCS(Tr&Orth).

2022 J. Leonard Goldner Award, recognizing the outstanding research paper, “Passive Eversion Assessment for Progressive Collapsing Foot Deformity After Lateral Column Lengthening: A Cadaveric Biomechanical Study,” presented to Jeffrey W. Hoffman, MD.

IFFAS Award of Excellence, given to the top international paper, “Minimally Invasive Chevron-Akin for Correction of Moderate and Severe Hallux Valgus Deformities,” presented to Kepler Carvalho, MD.

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Lauren E. Geaney, MD, of Farmington, Connecticut, and previous AOFAS Executive Director Lousanne "Zan" Lofgren of River Forest, Illinois, accepted the 2022 Women’s Leadership Awards, established by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation to recognize female contributions and leadership in the specialty. Ruth L. Thomas, MD, received the Pierce E. Scranton Humanitarian Service Award in recognition of her volunteer work providing foot and ankle surgeries to patients in underserved areas of the world.

Also at the Annual Meeting, AOFAS and the Arthritis Foundation announced an exciting new collaboration, the Ankle Arthritis Think Tank. This $600,000 research partnership will establish several merit-based grants over a two-year period to fuel ankle osteoarthritis research.

On the third day of the meeting, foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Bryan D. Den Hartog, MD, from Twin Cities Orthopedics in Minnesota, was installed as the 2022-23 president of AOFAS. “I am looking forward to leading the Society that has meant so much to me professionally and personally,” said Dr. Den Hartog. Watch the AOFAS presidential remarks and the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation update recorded live on the AOFAS Facebook Page.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.