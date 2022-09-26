New Installation in the Greece Elevator and Escalator Market to Reach 9 Million Units by 2028. Exclusive Report by Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greece elevators market by the installed base is expected to reach 455k units by 2028. The Greece escalators market used in the commercial sector accounted for the largest share of around 35.7% in 2021, about urban development projects in the pipeline.



According to Arizton’s latest research report, Greece elevator and escalator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2022-2028. Parallel escalators are commonly used in malls, metro stations, and public buildings. Increased construction and investment opportunities in public transit are expected to drive the adoption of parallel escalators during the forecast period.

Greece Elevator and Escalator Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE BY NEW INSTALLATIONS (2028) 9,283 thousand units MARKET SIZE BY NEW INSTALLATIONS (2021) 7,571 thousand units CAGR (2022-2028) Around 3% MARKET SIZE BY INSTALLED BASE (2028) 4,55,259 thousand units MARKET SIZE BY MODERNIZATION (2028) $475.0 Million BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CARRAIGE TYPE Passenger and Freight MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CAPACITY 2-15 Persons, 16-24 Persons, 25-33 Persons, and 34 Persons and Above MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER Commercial, Residential, Industrial, and Others MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE Hydraulic and Pneumatic, Machine Room Traction, Machine Room Less Traction, and Others

Increased commercial construction to drive the demand for 25-33-persons elevators

Increased commercial development projects across Greece drive the need for 25-33-passenger elevators.

The Hellinikon Commercial Hub construction by Lamda Development began in February 2022. It will include the biggest mall in Greece, a retail park with large corporations, and office spaces. A prominent, mixed-use tower with a hotel, offices, and flats will be built next to it.

Greece's government and GEK TERNA, a local firm, received a 30-year license to manage and build a 5-star hotel with 3,450 rooms, a conference, sports, and cultural event complex, and an exhibition hall.



Technological Development

The ION Green Solar lift, manufactured in Greece by Fain Ascensores, can cut carbon emissions by 86%. It uses a mechanism that works with solar energy and optimizes power consumption.

The innovation is feasible due to a 30% weight reduction in the cabin, achieved using high-strength steel, the inclusion of a new traction set-up, and the addition of the KERS energy recovery system.

In addition, from manufacturing until the time of installation, green elevators lower overall carbon footprints.



Recent Technology Adoption by Major Vendors

KONE offers UltraRope technology for skyscrapers and high-rise buildings and can travel up to 1,000 meters. This enhances elevator eco-efficiency, reliability, durability, and performance.

OTIS provides digital services through IoT for both elevators and escalators. The inspection time and resolving of trouble is easy with an end-to-end digital platform.

MULTI, a new possible feature is implemented with the replacement of hoist ropes with linear motors, which further increases capacity, sorter waiting times, and advanced mobility solutions.

Schindler transforms users’ experience with the Digital Twin technology, which incorporates AI-based data insights and solutions. Digital Twin is now implemented for virtual visualization and simulation, which aids in the installation and maintenance of an elevator.

Key Vendors

KONE

Otis

TK Elevator

Hyundai Elevator

KLEEMANN

Mitsubishi Electric

Schindler

Fujitec

Other Prominent Vendors

DOPPLER

Morris Hellas

Cibes lift

Wittur Elevator Components

Zerco



Elevator Market Segmentation by

Machine Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others Climbing Elevators Industrial Elevators





Carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Capacity

2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons

34 Persons and Above

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others Public Transit Institutional Infrastructural





Escalator Market Segmentation by

Product Type

Parallel

Multi Parallel

Walkway

Crisscross

End-User

Public Transit

Commercial

Others Institutional Sector Infrastructure Industrial



