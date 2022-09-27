Debbie Wingham and her Gossip Stone TV reality show The Most Expensive say goodbye to Marbella at the Hard Rock Hotel

Marbella, Spain, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debbie Wingham is making the transition from the upscale Spanish town of Marbella to her new home in Dubai and doing it in style with the release of the first episode of her reality TV show The Most Expensive . As the Queen of all things most expensive, Debbie and Gossip Stone TV are making the jump to be where everything is bigger, glitzier, and … more expensive!

As Debbie is no newcomer to the Middle East and many of her most critically acclaimed works were created for Emirati families and showcased in Dubai, this is a most fitting move for her and The Most Expensive show. The send-off episode of her show was produced in Marbella and is now in post-production with a top Hollywood team, with a premiere scheduled soon on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV, where Gossip Stone has successfully launched its celebrity reality TV channel. With a potential reach of 150M households, this will be a fitting debut for this, Debbie’s very own TV show.

Featured in this episode is The Starlite Gala, the hottest event of the season for Marbella’s elite, shown in parallel with the process Debbie uses to produce her unique art. During this event, Wingham’s Drip Bags raised $70,000 for the Starlite Foundation, dedicated to improving the health and living conditions of families and children in need. This charity foundation is headed by the Malaga-born A-list celebrity Antonio Banderas, accompanied at this event by fellow celebrity Richard Gere and the charity chairperson Sandra Garcia Sanjuan. The original pieces presented by Debbie at the Gala fetched the second-highest price of the night and set a record for the highest-priced art pieces in the history of Starlite. This collaboration was organized by Wingham’s London gallerists Clarendon Fine Art .

Among her many titles, Debbie was appointed the ambassador for Puerto Banus for the Summer of 2022, and this has led to one of her many creations. The Million Euro Mural, a 40ft by 7ft work of art, has become the ultimate social media backdrop at the ritzy Puerto Banus. Dripping in diamonds, this artwork embodied everything that is pop culture and pure glamour – basically pure Debbie!

The newly opened Hard Rock Hotel Marbella became the setting for another fancy soiree. This wonderful location in the heart of Puerto Banus, a stone’s throw from the mural, is the newest addition to the Hard Rock portfolio of properties, and is an adult recommended, pet friendly hotel in a region with very few pet-friendly hotels. Because Wingham herself has two chihuahuas, she was delighted that they could come along for the ride.

Wearing a dress inspired by her very own Million Dollar Mural and created by one of her favorite artists, Nadja Rossato, Debbie made quite a splash! Also known as Art Nadja , Nadja Rossato is recognized for her works depicting abstract faces featuring the essences of powerful women, even some faces inspired by Wingham herself.

Also featured heavily in the first episode of The Most Expensive is one of the most exquisite atelier and hot desk locations in Marbella, Centro House . This is one of the few hot desk properties in the whole region that offers atelier style live and work facilities that builds cooperation between business owners and artistic entrepreneurs to help them network in a chill yet upscale environment while they expand their horizons and set their sights throughout Europe.

For all this and more, make sure you tune in to The Most Expensive, Debbie Wingham’s new reality TV series that kicks off episode one of its first season in Marbella on Gossip Stone TV .

This series was created by award-winning artist and producer Victoria Unikel , herself an iconic and individual artist within the media world and her very own empire – VUGA Enterprises Media Group . The Media Group owns over 60 newspapers and magazines with millions of unique visitors monthly.

Debbie and Victoria are redefining the entertainment industry to give a REAL account of how the other half lives, as well as Wingham’s own private footage that has never seen the light of day. She shares her daily trials and tribulations in pursuing and creating her art, not the least of which are the throngs of luxury innovators hot on her heels and trying to steal her Queen of the Most Expensive crown!

