New Book “Metaverse for Dummies” now available for Pre-Order

Oakville, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 -- The Metaverse is a one of the current eras fastest growing technology areas that brings together the real and virtual worlds. A 3D version of the internet with one-on-one interactivity and experiential participation by users, the Metaverse has quickly become a key focus for many in the technology Industry. "Metaverse for Dummies" features highly relevant topic areas covering the Metaverse, including



The Basic Essentials of the Metaverse

The Impact of the Metaverse on various industries

The Metaverse and User Safety & Security

With over twenty insightful chapters covering a multitude of interesting topics all related to the Metaverse, this is a book you must for learners interested in the Metaverse, its impact and how to get started.

Futurist & Author of Metaverse for Dummies, Ian Khan, says "The Metaverse is not the solution for everything, but it offers a 10X jump in transforming online experiences into 3D and making the web more entertaining and experiential. It will take at least the next decade to fully extract value from the Metaverse and we are headed into an exciting era in technology development".

The Metaverse is also being very seriously taken by governments, including the government of Dubai that wants to create 40,000 jobs and drive revenues of $4 Billion through the metaverse by 2030.

“The global community must come together to create a safe, inclusive and equitable metaverse. This is only going to happen if private and public sectors commit to common goals”, said author Ian Khan. “Technology events such as LEAP in Saudi Arabia, CES in Las Vegas, and the Dubai Metaverse Assembly are great opportunities to learn more about the future of this technology”, he added.

The metaverse is currently being developed by any providers across digital services, gaming and entertainment industries. These include Meta, Decentraland, NVIDIA, Somnium Space, Sandbox and over 160+ other companies.

Author Ian Khan promises the book will help you understand the metaverse better than ever before as it follows a very simple and understandable format. The book is recommended as a must read for all ages, professions and career profiles.

How to Pre-Order

The Metaverse for Dummies can be Pre-Ordered on Amazon.com at https://amzn.to/3eZM60Q

About the Author



Technology Futurist Ian Khan has frequently appeared on global media including CNN, BBC, Forbes, Bloomberg, Fast Company, Fox. As a Technology Futurist, Multiple times Author and Technology Filmmaker featured on AmazonPrime, Emirates Airlines Ian is part of a globally recognized faculty of Futurists and keynote speakers. He is also the creator of the Future Readiness Score used by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises as a tool for forecasting future readiness. Learn more at www.iankhan.com

More Information

For more information contact the Author at contact@iankhan.com





