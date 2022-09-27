The Globe and Mail Announces That LeddarTech Has Been Selected as One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce its recognition among Canada’s Top Growing Companies for 2022 by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business, where LeddarTech ranked 280 out of 430 eligible companies.



The Canada’s Top Growing Companies list ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. LeddarTech thus continues to be recognized for its market-leading technology and business practices and, most recently, received two awards for its LeddarVision™ sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

“LeddarTech is very honored to be named by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “LeddarTech began in Canada in 2007 with a commitment to developing technology that improves people’s quality of life, increases public safety and encourages greater global environmental sustainability. In 2022 we celebrate our 15th anniversary, and our commitments have not changed,” Mr. Boulanger continued. “On behalf of the management team, Board of Directors and our employees, I express our collective appreciation for this recognition. We remain motivated to continue our mission to become the most deployed sensor fusion and perception software solution that enables ADAS and AD applications.”

“Canada’s Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada,” says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”

About LeddarTech

Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company that enables customers to solve critical sensing, fusion and perception challenges across the entire value chain. LeddarTech provides cost-effective perception solutions scalable from Level 2 ADAS to Level 5 full autonomy with LeddarVision™, a raw-data sensor fusion and perception platform that generates a comprehensive 3D environmental model from a variety of sensor types and configurations. LeddarTech also supports LiDAR manufacturers and Tier 1-2 automotive suppliers with key technology building blocks such as LeddarSteer™ digital beam steering and the LeddarEngine™, which comprises a highly integrated, scalable LiDAR SoC and software combination that enables the accelerated design of automotive-grade LiDAR solutions with optimized cost-to-performance ratios. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 140 patents granted or applied for, enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

