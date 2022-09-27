Proactive news headlines including Metalsgrove Mining, Boadicea Resources, Kingwest Resources and Poseidon Nickel

Sydney, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Metalsgrove Mining Ltd (ASX:MGA) shares were trading 57% higher intra-day, at 17 cents, after identifying the potential for lithium pegmatite at its Upper Coondina Lithium Project in the East Pilbara district of Western Australia. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has delivered strong exploration progress across its Bald Hill East, Kookaburra Well and Fraser South projects in prime resource locations of Western Australia. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has submitted a Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan to recommence production at Selkirk Cutback open pit within the Menzies Gold Project in WA. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) has delivered a breakthrough improvement in nickel grade and saleability from the results of its recent metallurgical test work as part of a bankable feasibility study (BFS) for the Black Swan Project in Western Australia. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) is forging ahead with its Pillar 3 ‘Beyond Zantrene’ strategy by aiming to add new drugs for use in cancer and other indications to its pipeline. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has declared a maiden, contingent helium resource for the wholly-owned Voyager Field in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) has fielded strong results from a diamond drill hole, MNODH 006, recently completed at the Demag Zone, its virgin gold discovery at the Mulgabbie North Project in WA. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has revealed an updated and ambitious development plan for its anti-infective therapies, aiming to reach commercialisation as quickly as possible. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) continues to grow the mineralised footprint at its El Palmar gold and copper discovery thanks to drilling in northern Ecuador. Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has shortlisted two companies with significant experience in building industrial-scale solar farms in Australia for the construction of the Stage One 114 megawatt (MW) Bristol Springs solar plant. Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) has confirmed the strong financial and technical viability of the Nachu Graphite Project in Tanzania through a bankable feasibility study (BFS) update. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) is preparing to ship its first assignment of direct ship ore (DSO) spodumene from the Finniss Project in the Northern Territory, expected to launch before the end of the year and be sold via a tender process due to high levels of interest. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) partner Sayona Mining has awarded a four‐year contract valued at around C$200 million to Québec company L Fournier & Fils for mining operations as it looks to fast-track the restart of production at its North American Lithium (NAL) JV operation in Canada. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) is encouraged by the results of a geological reconnaissance fieldwork program at the 100%-owned Opaline Well Project in the Pilbara of Western Australia that defined a base metal mineralisation trend. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) and partner Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals In Molecular Theranostics (TRIMT) GmbH are preparing to present on Ga68-Integrin (RAD301), which targets pancreatic cancer, at the 35th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM). Click here

Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) has received the first purchase orders for its flagship collagen medical devices from its new distribution partners. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has started airborne geophysical surveys to further advance its wholly-owned Gascoyne rare earth elements (REE) and Ashburton copper-gold projects in Western Australia, with work targeted to be completed in mid-October. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) is pursuing a long-term renewable energy supply for its Chvaletice Manganese Project with Europe’s largest renewable energy generator. Click here

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has formed a strategic partnership with Scantek, an ID processing and facial biometrics developer, to deliver fully automated ID verification across all CV Check products. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com