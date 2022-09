Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

English Norwegian

A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has purchased shares in Equinor ASA:

Hege Skryseth, executive vice president in Equinor ASA, has on 26 September 2022 purchased 2172 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 344.4929 per share.

Details of the purchase of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, cf. the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 3-1, and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

