Silicon Photonics Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast Report 2022-2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicon photonics market will derive growth from exceptional product properties. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Silicon Photonics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029,” the market will derive growth from the increasing number of company mergers.

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

OneChip Photonics Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

Luxtera, Inc., Oracle Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Silicon photonics is used to produce optical devices at a cheaper price. It involves the use of standard semiconductor fabrication techniques that are integrated with microelectronic chips. As a result, photonics is being widely used in data transmission with the help of optical rays between microchips. The increasing demand for silicon photonics resulting from the exceptional properties of the product will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Silicon photonics possess the ability to transmit a huge amounts of data in less time. They are preferred over electric conductors due to their exceptional properties. The growing incorporation of cloud computation, aimed at reducing bandwidth, coupled with the increasing internet traffic, will positively impact the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By Components, By Product, By End-User and By Geography Silicon Photonics Industry Growth Drivers North America to Lead the Market, Early Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Aid Growth Increasing Company Collaborations Have Yielded Newer Products, Subsequently Aiding Market Growth

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global silicon photonics market. It summarizes the competitive landscape in detail and predicts companies that are likely to emerge leading in the coming years. It highlights key aspects of the market and focuses on factors such as leading product types and major companies. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. These values have been evaluated on the basis of extensive research analysis methods. Factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Predictions have been made on the basis of interviews and opinions of world leaders and experienced market research professionals. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the knee replacement market size in recent years.

Increasing Company Collaborations Have Yielded Newer Products, Subsequently Aiding Market Growth



The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company collaborations will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. In March 2018, Luxtera announced a collaboration with TSMC to introduce an enhanced optical performance. The merger helped set up a unique silicon photonic platform and helped serve cloud, 5G mobile infrastructure, and hyper-scale customers with high-performance and low-cost optical transceivers. The report includes major company collaborations, similar to this and gauges their impact on the global market.

North America to Lead the Market, Early Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America will witness high growth in the coming years due to the early adoption of newer and advanced technologies in this region. The increasing number of silicon optical modulator manufacturers and presence of numerous wavelength division multiplexer filters. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years due to the growing usage of internet facilities in telecommunications and data centre applications in this region.

March 2018: Luxtera announced a collaboration with TMSC, a prominent semiconductor foundry. Through this collaboration, the companies aim to set up an enhanced silicon photonics platform.

