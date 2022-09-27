Finnish English

BOREO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 September 2022 at 09:00 EET

Boreo crystallizes its strategy and updates strategic financial targets – focus on earnings growth and return on capital

Boreo has successfully executed its strategy and created shareholder value during 2020-2022. In the coming years the focus is on building a long-term successful company and being the best place for its companies and people to Grow and Prosper.

Based on the experiences of operating as a serial acquirer, Boreo crystallises its strategy and the way it creates value within its strategic focus areas Acquisitions, Development (formerly Operational Excellence) and People & Culture. The future focus is on earnings growth with attractive returns on capital.

To reflect an increased focus on the key drivers of value creation, Boreo updates its long-term strategic financial targets as follows:

Minimum 15% average annual operational EBIT growth

Minimum 15% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

Net debt to operational EBITDA between 2-3x



Boreo’s updated dividend policy is to pay an annually increasing dividend per share, taking into consideration capital allocation priorities.

Capital Markets Day 2022

To discuss the updated strategy and the new financial targets, Boreo organizes a Capital Markets Day on 27 September at 13:00 EET. Investors, analysts and media are welcomed to join the event physically and it can be followed through a live webcast (https://tinyurl.com/BoreoCMD22). Presentation materials are available at www.boreo.com/investors before the event and the recording will be available on the website after the event. Presentations will be held in English.

Agenda

12:30 Registration 13:00-15:00 Presentations 13:00* Focus on building a long-term successful company, Kari Nerg CEO 13:30* Updated strategic targets to better reflect shareholder value creation, Aku Rumpunen CFO 14:00* Acquisitions as a tool to create value, Jesse Petäjä SVP, M&A 14:15* Value proposition for our companies, Tomi Sundberg SVP, Development 14:30* Possibilities for our people to grow and prosper, Mari Katara SVP, HR 14:45* Wrap up, Kari Nerg CEO 15:00-17:00 Networking

*Q&A after each session

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 122 million and it employs some 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.