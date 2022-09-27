Sosei Heptares to host R&D Day highlighting its innovative R&D and translational medicine approaches to drug discovery and strong pipeline momentum

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565) will hold an R&D Day on Thursday, 13 October 2022, at 3:30 pm JST. The meeting will be held in person in Tokyo for institutional investors, securities analysts and the press and will also be available via a live webcast. Please click here to register for the event.

Date: Thursday, 13 October 2022 Time: 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm JST (7:30 am – 9:30 am BST) Presenters: Chris Cargill, President and CEO Corporate presentation, vision, strategy and progress Matt Barnes, Head of UK R&D Focusing on out-licensed and partnered programs Rie Suzuki, Senior Director, Translational Biology Focused on wholly owned, in-house programs

About Sosei Heptares

We are an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases.

We have established partnerships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and multiple emerging technology companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Genentech (Roche), GSK, Kallyope, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda and Verily. Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with corporate and R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.

