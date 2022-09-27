Europe Destination Wedding Market to Witness US$ 20,672 Mn value in 2032, at an Impressive Rate of 10.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand in Europe destination wedding market is expected to rise at 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032). Sales in the market are projected to reach a valuation of US$ 29,672 Mn by 2032. With rising preference for international and customized wedding, growth in the market is poised to expand by 2x over the upcoming decade.



Key factor propelling the growth in the market is rising preference among couples plan the destination wedding to get an opportunity to spend with their dearest ones along with their wedding. The concept allows them to have good time together before and after the ceremony.

The destination wedding organizers take care of all the bookings right from ticket booking to organizing an event along with various other aspects such as food, accommodation, clothing and others. In addition, the destination wedding planners focus on consumer behavior and preference and assist at every step throughout the wedding. The planners try to provide the hazel free experience throughout the journey. Therefore, couples opt for destination wedding.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15622

Key Takeaways from the Europe Destination Wedding Market Study

In terms of guest capacity, 100 & above guest capacity in the Europe destination wedding market holds a share of 66% in the overall market.

Based on inclusion & activity, the food service holds a significant share of 39% of the overall Europe destination wedding market.

By famous destinations, Italy is the most preferable destination with 17% of the market share, followed by Santorini.

Based on booking channel, in person booking segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the upcoming decade

“Europe destination wedding planners are formulating strategies for the expansion of their event line to cater to all types of wedding events. Key players are focusing on innovation in wedding plans to make them more special, customizable, budget-friendly, and enhance the experience of couples.” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of Europe destination wedding are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of Europe destination wedding market globally.

Major players present in the Europe destination wedding market are White Eden Weddings, FiestaSol, Tropical Wedding & Honeymoon, Magical Weddings, Sparkles & Bubbles, All Things Beautiful, Planned for Perfection, Peach Perfect Weddings, The Wedding Travel Company, LM Wedding Planner, Jennifer Fox Weddings, W Day, The Destination Wedding, Wedding Planner Roma & Studio Brzak Events, among others.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-15622

Europe Destination Wedding Market by Category

By Guest Capacity:

Below 100 Guests

100 & Above

By Season:

High Season

Mid-Season

Low Season

Mid-Peak Season

By Inclusion and Activity:

Accommodation Services

Food Service

Butler Services

Other Services

By Types of Functions:

Pre-Wedding Ceremonies

Wedding Ceremonies

Reception

Bachelor’s Party

Other Types of Functions





By Nationality:

Domestic

International

By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking





By Destination:

Italy

Porto

Paris

Amalfi Coast

Edinburgh

Santorini

Mallorca

Venice

Corfu

Dubrovnik

By Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Austria

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Europe





Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15622

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Europe Market Outlook

1.1.1. Who Is Travelling?

1.1.2. How Much Do They Spend?

1.1.3. Direct Contribution of Tourism To GDP

1.1.4. Direct Contribution of Tourism To Employment

1.2. Summary of Key Findings

1.3. Summary of Key statistics

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Total Spending (US$ Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.2. Number of Tourists (Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.3. Total Spending Y-o-Y Growth Projections (2022-2032)

2.4. Number of Tourists Y-o-Y Growth Projections

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.1.1. Availability of Well Facilitated Wedding Destinations

3.1.2. Great Availability of Cultural, Spiritual and Heritage Locations

3.1.3. Increasing Trends of Customised Wedding Tour Packages

3.1.4. High Demand for Eco-friendly Destination Wedding

3.1.5. Additional Events Specific to the Surroundings

3.1.6. Ability to Find Destinations with Perfect Weather

3.1.7. others

Read Full Report with TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/europe-destination-wedding-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Travel and Tourism



Destination Weddings Market Size: The global destination weddings market holds a forecasted share of US$ 22.81 billion in 2022 and is likely to surpass US$ 54.44 billion by 2032, moving ahead with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022-2032)

Social Media and Destination Market Share: The marriage of social media and tourism is a success and observers believe that this honeymoon will continue. The influence of social media on tourism has spread like a wildfire and it will continue to grow in the years to come

Destination Market Trends: Destination marketing is well packaged in an all new avatar to woo the modern day millennial tourists



North America Travel Trailer Market Analysis: In 2022, the travel trailers market in North America is anticipated to generate US$ 33.95 billion. Sales are anticipated to grow at a strong 18.10% CAGR, with a market value of US$ 112.4 billion by 2032



Nepal Eco Trekking Market Outlook: The Nepal Eco Trekking market is estimated to reach US$ 835 million in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 3.69 % CAGR



About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

