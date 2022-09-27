Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 38

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 33

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 38, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 1,335,000 108,627,002
19 September 2022 18,000 87.96 1,583.280
20 September 2022 16,000 91.55 1,464.800
21 September 2022 16,000 91.61 1,465,760
22 September 2022 18,000 91.34 1,644,120
23 September 2022 20,000 87.92 1,758,400
Total week 38 88,000   7,916,360
Total accumulated1,423,000 116,543,362

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.500.866 treasury shares, equal to 1,22 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

