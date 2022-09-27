Duck Creek Technologies Focuses on Enhancing Distribution Channels and Speed to Market for Insurers with UK / EMEA Expansion of Duck Creek Producer

London, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, is pleased to announce today the international expansion of Duck Creek Producer, a cutting-edge platform for enhancing the relationships between insurers and brokers and accelerating speed-to-market for distributing new products.

Duck Creek Producer was launched in the US in 2020 and has been gaining strong traction, including a recent implementation for Arbella Insurance Group, a North American underwriter of personal and commercial lines insurance products. Duck Creek Producer’s functionality has now been extended globally, with the UK / EMEA markets a key growth area.

Duck Creek Producer enables insurers to maximise operational efficiency by delivering genuinely valuable and satisfying portal experiences that result in more productive and loyal agents, brokers and other intermediaries. Incorporating extensive persona-based UX research and industry-standard formats, Duck Creek Producer offers tools and workflows that are visually appealing, intuitive and easy for brokers and agents to use.

By providing out-of-the-box content that simplifies implementations and increases speed to market, Duck Creek Producer optimises user experiences with the aim of helping insurers increase revenues by making it easier for brokers to do business with them, offering quote, billing and claims-handling tools in a centralised channel.

“Nurturing and expanding relationships with brokers, MGAs, and other intermediaries and third-party agents is critical to any insurer’s strategy. We are delighted to respond to the demand and interest we are seeing with the launch of Duck Creek Producer in the UK / EMEA region - this is a valuable cloud-based tool offering insurers the opportunity to deploy modern core systems to improve their relationship with their producers and positively differentiate themselves from the competition,” said Ken O’Sullivan, Product Manager, Duck Creek Technologies.

Quite simply, having a modern producer relationship management system that enables insurers to tailor all aspects of the producer life cycle is a prerequisite for today’s insurer.

Duck Creek Producer empowers insurers with the tools they need to truly harness the potential of innovative technology, targeted at modernising and expanding their broker relationships and addressing the pressure they face to grow market share quickly and distribute new products faster.”

“The most successful insurers are undoubtedly those who are nimble and act on their ability to listen to their customers and react quickly. Consumers are now more discerning and demanding than ever before - particularly against the backdrop of rising inflation and household bills - and are wanting highly transparent products that are relevant, represent good value for money, and offer a seamless, easy-to-access multi-channel experience throughout the full product life cycle,” said Shreyas Vasanthkumar, Managing Director, EMEA, Duck Creek Technologies. “We are delighted to bring our highly successful Duck Creek Producer platform to the UK / EMEA markets. By leveraging the best available technology to strengthen and expand their relationships with their broker and other intermediary partners, insurers will stand out in a highly competitive marketplace as being easy to do business with. And most importantly, all parties will benefit by putting the need to meet customers’ ever-changing requirements at the heart of their go-to-market strategy.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.