SATO announces new Sustainability Programme spearheaded by sustainable housing and wellbeing in communities

English Finnish

SATO Corporation

Press release 27 September 2022 at 11:00 am



SATO, one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers, has released its new Sustainability Programme for 2023–2026. The programme is themed on sustainable housing, wellbeing in communities and sustainable profitability.

SATO is one of Finland’s biggest rental housing providers, holding around 25,000 rental homes occupied by some 50,000 residents. SATO’s new Sustainability Programme, the second of its kind, builds on three pillars: environmental, social as well as economic sustainability and sustainable governance.



“Last year, we made sustainability one of the three cornerstones of our strategy. Sustainability is a key component in our long-term value generation for our various stakeholders. It is about concrete actions that can be seen in everything we do. We aim to be a forerunner in sustainable rental housing,” says Susanna Kari Gonzaléz, Sustainability Manager at SATO.



SATO’s sustainable operating principles lay the foundation for sustainable and profitable business operations over the long term that enable out contributions to sustainability work and to creating residential environments that promote our residents’ wellbeing.



“Together with our customers, we create enjoyable residential environments that promote wellbeing, and we strive to provide meaningful housing. We desire to promote diversity and seek to reduce inequality in society,” Kari Gonzaléz says.

Sustainable urban-setting homes to last generations to come



The built environment is key to climate change mitigation. SATO’s greatest climate impacts are from energy consumption during the residential use phase and from the construction and repairs of our homes. SATO will be carbon neutral by 2030 in terms of in-use energy consumption. Combating and adapting to climate change are at the core of SATO’s sustainability work.



“We acquire and develop rental homes in growth centres close to good transport connections and amenities with an eye to long-term holding. We improve the energy efficiency of our homes and increase the share of emission-free energy in total consumption. “In modernisations, for example, our goal is to achieve an improvement of around 30% in energy efficiency. Our aim for newbuild projects is energy class A,” explains Markku Honkasalo, CFO.

SATO’s Sustainability Programme was prepared with input from stakeholders including customers, employees and partners. Covering targets and actions for 2023–2026, the programme is based on an analysis, conduced together with stakeholders, of the elements of sustainability that are perceived to be most important. The Sustainability Programme and its targets will serve as guidance in both day-to-day decision-making and more long-term development efforts.



SATO’s Sustainability Programme 2023−2026 (in Finnish) is available at https://www.sato.fi/en/sato-company/sustainability



For more information on sustainability at SATO please contact:



SATO Corporation

Susanna Kari González, Sustainability Manager, susanna.kari.gonzalez@sato.fi, phone: +358 201 344 194

Markku Honkasalo, CFO markku.honkasalo@sato.fi, phone +358 201 344 226





SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.



SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.



In 2021, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 298.3 million, operating profit EUR 304.5 million and profit before taxes EUR 259.4 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion. www.sato.fi