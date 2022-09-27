The Worldwide Door and Window Automation Industry is Expected to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Door and Window Automation Market by Component (Operators, Sensors & Detectors (Infrared, Proximity, and Microwave), Access Control), Product (Industrial (Sectional, High-Speed, Roller Shutter), Pedestrian Doors (Sliding, Swing)) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global door and window automation market size is expected to grow from USD 18.3 billion in 2022 to USD 23.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The key factors driving the growth of the door and window automation market are the surging demand for automated doors and windows from various industries and rising construction industry across the globe.

Access control systems is expected to grow at a higher rate from 2022 to 2027

Automated door systems can be combined with access control systems to increase the level of security. The access control system provides an easy stop-and-go feature and filters out the required users from entering the premises. The rising adoption of access control systems in commercial buildings is the major reason for the highest growth rate of access control systems during the forecast period.

Windows segment to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period

The windows segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the door and window automation market. Integrating automated windows into a complete building management system ensures the most efficient use of energy. Automated windows are primarily installed in commercial buildings, airports, auditoriums, hotels, and restaurants as they maintain the desired temperature, create a pleasant atmosphere, and help minimize utility bills.

Commercial buildings to hold the largest share in 2021

Automated doors and windows are highly used in commercial buildings such as government buildings, banks and financial institutions, office complexes, retail complexes, and shopping malls as they offer ease of use and safe and secure access to all pedestrians, including physically impaired and elderly people. Pedestrian sliding doors are highly preferred in commercial buildings. These doors analyze the transit direction and optimize the opening and closing times to avoid unnecessary air dispersion. This helps maintain sudden temperature changes in the premises and vicinity of doors, which helps to cut the energy cost.

Asia Pacific is expected to capture largest market growth rate during the forecast period

There is a high demand for automated doors and windows in commercial buildings, industrial production units, airports, hotels, and restaurants. The growing construction of hotels and restaurants in several places such as China and Japan are the major reasons behind the growing hospitality sector. The hospitality sector requires better convenience and safety, which is provided by automated doors and windows, thereby driving the market growth. Besides, the rapid industrial growth and a growing population lead to increasing projects related to residential buildings, which will demand automated doors and windows.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Door and Window Automation Market Players

4.2 Door and Window Automation Market, by Component

4.3 Door and Window Automation Market, by Sensor and Detector Type

4.4 Door and Window Automation Market, by Product

4.5 Door and Window Automation Market, by End-User

4.6 Door and Window Automation Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Automated Doors and Windows by Elderly and Disabled People

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Automated Doors and Windows in Hospitality Sector

5.2.1.3 Thriving Construction Industry and Growing Number of Infrastructure Development Projects Worldwide

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs

5.2.2.2 Need to Follow Stringent Codes and Safety Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Automated Systems

5.2.3.2 Integration of Advanced Technologies in Automated Solutions

5.2.3.3 Increasing Inclination of Owners Toward Home Automation

5.2.3.4 Growing Focus of End-users on Reducing Heating and Cooling Costs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Risk of Malfunctioning and Requirement for Significant Amount of Time to Repair Automated Doors and Windows

5.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price of Automated Doors Offered by Key Players, by Product Type

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Internet of Things (Iot)

5.7.2 Cloud Computing

5.7.3 Smart Locks

5.8 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.10 Case Study

5.10.1 Royal Boom Edam International B.V. Provides Glass Revolving Doors, Slimline Optical Turnstiles, and Swing Access Gate to Imb Bank Australia

5.10.2 Erreka Provides Automatic Swing Door to Proprietors of Village Hall in Exeter

5.10.3 Geze GmbH Offers Automatic Doors to Experimenta - Das Science Center (Heilbronn)

5.10.4 Erreka Provides Automatic Swing Door Opener to Malvern Panalytical

5.10.5 Geze GmbH Provides Automated Windows for Ventilation in Praedinius Grammar School in Groningen

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Control Systems in Fully Automated Doors and Windows

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fully Automatic

6.3 Push and Go

6.4 Power Assist

6.5 Low Energy

7 Door and Window Automation Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operators

7.2.1 Drive Opening and Closing Functions on Receiving Signals

7.3 Sensors & Detectors

7.3.1 Detect Motion, Pressure, and Changes in Resistance Force

7.3.2 Infrared Sensors

7.3.2.1 Detect Obstructions and Perform Opening and Closing Functions Accordingly

7.3.3 Proximity Sensors

7.3.3.1 Useful in Non-Contact Detection of Objects Near Automated Doors or Windows

7.3.4 Microwave Sensors

7.3.4.1 Uni-Directional Detection Technology Useful for Sliding and Swing Doors

7.4 Access Control Systems

7.4.1 Combined with Automated Doors for Improved Safety and Security

7.5 Motors & Actuators

7.5.1 Control and Safeguard Automatic Doors and Windows

7.6 Control Panels

7.6.1 Useful in Emergency Situations

7.7 Switches

7.7.1 Activate or Deactivate Component Systems in Automated Doors and Windows

7.8 Others

8 Door and Window Automation Market, by Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial Doors

8.2.1 Installed in Production Plants as Safety Measure

8.2.2 Sectional Doors

8.2.2.1 Suitable for Industrial Premises with Limited Space

8.2.3 High-Speed Doors

8.2.3.1 Designed for Industrial Areas That Require Temperature Control, Hygiene, and Fast Access

8.2.4 Roller Shutter Doors

8.2.4.1 Withstand Adverse Weather Conditions and Offer High Safety and Security

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Pedestrian Doors

8.3.1 Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2021

8.3.2 Sliding Doors

8.3.2.1 are Highly Robust, Reliable, and Compatible with Bms

8.3.3 Swing Doors

8.3.3.1 Provide Privacy, Safety, and Convenience

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Windows

8.4.1 Hotels and Restaurants to Fuel Demand for Automated Windows

9 Door and Window Automation Market, by End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential Buildings

9.2.1 Prefer Access Control System-Integrated Automated Doors

9.3 Airports

9.3.1 Deploy Pedestrian Doors to Control High-Volume Traffic

9.4 Educational Buildings

9.4.1 Install Automated Doors for Free Movement of High Foot Traffic

9.5 Healthcare Facilities

9.5.1 Utilize Automated Doors to Provide Greater Mobility to Patients and Staff

9.6 Hotels & Restaurants

9.6.1 Deploy Sliding and Revolving Doors for Smooth Flow of Pedestrian Traffic

9.7 Industrial Production Units

9.7.1 Utilize High-Speed Doors to Achieve Environmental Control

9.8 Public Transit Systems

9.8.1 Metros and Subways Deployed with Automated Doors for Safe Transit

9.9 Commercial Buildings

9.9.1 Held Largest Market Share in 2021

9.10 Entertainment Centers

9.10.1 Utilize Automated Doors to Manage Huge Crowds at Stadiums and Auditoriums

9.11 Others

10 Door and Window Automation Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Companies

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2021

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.4.1 Stars

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Pervasive Players

11.4.4 Participants

11.5 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Responsive Companies

11.5.3 Dynamic Companies

11.5.4 Starting Blocks

11.6 Door and Window Automation Market: Company Footprint

11.7 Competitive Benchmarking

11.8 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

11.8.1 Product Launches

11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 ABB

12.1.2 Allegion plc

12.1.3 Assa Abloy

12.1.4 Came

12.1.5 Dormakaba Group

12.1.6 Erreka

12.1.7 Geze GmbH

12.1.8 Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. Kg

12.1.9 Honeywell International Inc.

12.1.10 Hormann

12.1.11 Insteon

12.1.12 Nabtesco Corporation

12.1.13 Royal Boon Edam International B.V.

12.1.14 Schneider Electric

12.1.15 Siemens Ag

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Automated Door Systems

12.2.2 Deutschtec

12.2.3 Ebsa

12.2.4 Jlc Group

12.2.5 Kbb Automatic Door Group

12.2.6 Kintrol Pty Ltd

12.2.7 Manusa

12.2.8 Maviflex

12.2.9 Maxwell Automatic Doors India Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.10 Ponzi Srl

13 Adjacent and Related Markets

14 Appendix

