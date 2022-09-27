Sulfuric Acid Market by Raw Material, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sulfuric Acid Market by Raw Material (Elemental Sulfur, Base Metal Smelters, Pyrite Ore), Application (Fertilizers, Chemical Manufacturing, Metal Processing, Petroleum Refining, Textile Industry, and Automotive) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sulfuric acid market is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2020 to USD 28.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Steady demand for sulfuric acid is also witnessed due to its diversified applications, such as fertilizer manufacturing, metal ore leaching, and oil refining.
Pyrite ore is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by volume
Sulfuric acid is produced through roasting of pyrite ores. Although the burning of elemental sulfur is the main source of sulfuric acid, the roasting process comes across as an alternative for sulfuric acid production when pyrite concentrate is available. Growing usage of sulfuric acid in various application is expected to drive the growth of pyrite ore segment during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.
Fertilizers application is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period, by volume
Sulfuric acid is widely used to produce phosphate fertilizers which help in making the soil rich in phosphorus, an important nutrient vital for crop growth. Also, the need to increase crop production due to the increasing population and decrease in arable land in Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern regions are driving the demand for sulfuric acid in the fertilizers industry.
Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by volume
The major economies of the Asia Pacific region contributing significantly to the growth of the sulfuric acid market are China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The region has emerged as an important consumer of specialty wet chemicals due to the increasing demand from the domestic front, aided by rise in the standard of living of the people and disposable income. This further increases the growth of sulfuric acid market in Asia Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in Sulfuric Acid Market
4.2 Sulfuric Acid Market, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific Sulfuric Acid Market, by Application and Country
4.4 Sulfuric Acid Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Strong Demand for Sulfuric Acid in Various Industries
5.2.1.2 Increased Usage of Sulfuric Acid in Agriculture Sector
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Restriction on Use of Sulfuric Acid Due to Health and Environmental Concerns
5.2.2.2 High Import Duties and Regulations on Trade of Sulfuric Acid
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Sulfuric Acid in Wastewater Treatment
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Rapid Increase in Price
5.2.4.2 Difficulties Associated with Transportation
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Ecosystem Mapping
7 Sulfuric Acid Market, by Raw Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Elemental Sulfur
7.3 Pyrite Ore
7.4 Base Metal Smelters
7.5 Others
8 Sulfuric Acid Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fertilizers
8.2.1 Growth in Production of Food Grains in Key Countries to Enhance Demand
8.3 Metal Processing
8.3.1 Growing Demand for Iron & Steel to Drive Market
8.4 Pulp & Paper
8.4.1 Growing Demand for Paper to Enhance Demand for Sulfuric Acid
8.5 Petroleum Refining
8.5.1 Growth in Demand for Diesel Fuel and Kerosene Driving Petroleum Refining
8.6 Textile Industry
8.6.1 Growing Awareness Regarding High-Quality and Branded Fabrics to Drive Demand
8.7 Automotive
8.7.1 Growing Production of Motor Vehicles in Asia-Pacific to Propel Demand
8.8 Chemical Manufacturing
8.8.1 Asia-Pacific to Dominate Sulfuric Acid Market
8.9 Others
9 Sulfuric Acid Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.2.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
10.3 Key Market Developments
10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definition and Methodology, 2021
10.4.1 Stars
10.4.2 Emerging Leaders
10.4.3 Pervasive Players
10.4.4 Participants
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 the Mosaic Company
11.1.2 Basf Se
11.1.3 Ocp Group
11.1.4 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
11.1.5 Phosagro
11.1.6 Nouryon
11.1.7 Aurubis Ag
11.1.8 Kmg Chemicals, Inc.
11.1.9 Qatar Acids Company
11.1.10 Lanxess Ag
11.1.11 Pvs Chemicals, Inc.
11.1.12 Elessent Clean Technologies, Inc.
11.1.13 Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical Corporation
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Weylchem Group of Companies
11.2.2 Groupe Chimique Tunisien Sa (Gct)
11.2.3 Petroperu Sa
11.2.4 Acidos Y Minerales De Venezuela
11.2.5 Industrias Basicas De Caldas
11.2.6 Nanjing Kapsom Engineering Limited
11.2.7 Nutrien AG Solutions, Inc.
12 Adjacent and Related Markets
13 Appendix
