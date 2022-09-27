Sulfuric Acid Market by Raw Material, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sulfuric Acid Market by Raw Material (Elemental Sulfur, Base Metal Smelters, Pyrite Ore), Application (Fertilizers, Chemical Manufacturing, Metal Processing, Petroleum Refining, Textile Industry, and Automotive) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sulfuric acid market is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2020 to USD 28.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Steady demand for sulfuric acid is also witnessed due to its diversified applications, such as fertilizer manufacturing, metal ore leaching, and oil refining.

Pyrite ore is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by volume

Sulfuric acid is produced through roasting of pyrite ores. Although the burning of elemental sulfur is the main source of sulfuric acid, the roasting process comes across as an alternative for sulfuric acid production when pyrite concentrate is available. Growing usage of sulfuric acid in various application is expected to drive the growth of pyrite ore segment during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

Fertilizers application is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period, by volume

Sulfuric acid is widely used to produce phosphate fertilizers which help in making the soil rich in phosphorus, an important nutrient vital for crop growth. Also, the need to increase crop production due to the increasing population and decrease in arable land in Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern regions are driving the demand for sulfuric acid in the fertilizers industry.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by volume

The major economies of the Asia Pacific region contributing significantly to the growth of the sulfuric acid market are China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The region has emerged as an important consumer of specialty wet chemicals due to the increasing demand from the domestic front, aided by rise in the standard of living of the people and disposable income. This further increases the growth of sulfuric acid market in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in Sulfuric Acid Market

4.2 Sulfuric Acid Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Sulfuric Acid Market, by Application and Country

4.4 Sulfuric Acid Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Strong Demand for Sulfuric Acid in Various Industries

5.2.1.2 Increased Usage of Sulfuric Acid in Agriculture Sector

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Restriction on Use of Sulfuric Acid Due to Health and Environmental Concerns

5.2.2.2 High Import Duties and Regulations on Trade of Sulfuric Acid

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Sulfuric Acid in Wastewater Treatment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rapid Increase in Price

5.2.4.2 Difficulties Associated with Transportation

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Ecosystem Mapping

7 Sulfuric Acid Market, by Raw Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Elemental Sulfur

7.3 Pyrite Ore

7.4 Base Metal Smelters

7.5 Others

8 Sulfuric Acid Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fertilizers

8.2.1 Growth in Production of Food Grains in Key Countries to Enhance Demand

8.3 Metal Processing

8.3.1 Growing Demand for Iron & Steel to Drive Market

8.4 Pulp & Paper

8.4.1 Growing Demand for Paper to Enhance Demand for Sulfuric Acid

8.5 Petroleum Refining

8.5.1 Growth in Demand for Diesel Fuel and Kerosene Driving Petroleum Refining

8.6 Textile Industry

8.6.1 Growing Awareness Regarding High-Quality and Branded Fabrics to Drive Demand

8.7 Automotive

8.7.1 Growing Production of Motor Vehicles in Asia-Pacific to Propel Demand

8.8 Chemical Manufacturing

8.8.1 Asia-Pacific to Dominate Sulfuric Acid Market

8.9 Others

9 Sulfuric Acid Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.2.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

10.3 Key Market Developments

10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definition and Methodology, 2021

10.4.1 Stars

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive Players

10.4.4 Participants

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 the Mosaic Company

11.1.2 Basf Se

11.1.3 Ocp Group

11.1.4 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

11.1.5 Phosagro

11.1.6 Nouryon

11.1.7 Aurubis Ag

11.1.8 Kmg Chemicals, Inc.

11.1.9 Qatar Acids Company

11.1.10 Lanxess Ag

11.1.11 Pvs Chemicals, Inc.

11.1.12 Elessent Clean Technologies, Inc.

11.1.13 Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical Corporation

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Weylchem Group of Companies

11.2.2 Groupe Chimique Tunisien Sa (Gct)

11.2.3 Petroperu Sa

11.2.4 Acidos Y Minerales De Venezuela

11.2.5 Industrias Basicas De Caldas

11.2.6 Nanjing Kapsom Engineering Limited

11.2.7 Nutrien AG Solutions, Inc.

12 Adjacent and Related Markets

13 Appendix

