Smart Home Appliances Market Size To Attain USD 123.4 Billion at a CAGR of 18.40% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Smart Home Appliances Market , By Technology, Product, and Region - Forecast 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 123.4 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 18.40% during the assessment timeframe.

Smart Home Appliances Market Overview:

Smart appliances are utilized across several industry sectors; therefore, the smart home appliances market is predicted to acquire substantially more significant for the upcoming forecast period. Smart home appliances refer to devices connected to other devices via various wireless protocols. These smart home appliances are utilized to share information through NFC, wi-fi, Bluetooth, etc. Mixing smart home appliances and balancing their primary functions is the latest trend. It assists in appropriate energy distribution and handling efficient users. These smart appliances are primarily interlinked via microcontrollers.

Competitive Analysis

The list of prominent leaders across the global market for smart home appliances includes players such as:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Haier Group Corporation (China)

Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.)

Electrolux (Sweden)

Fujitsu General Limited (Japan)

Samsung Group (Korea)

Dacor (U.S.)

Voltas Limited (India)

L.G. Electronics, Inc. (Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

These smart home appliances are also called intelligent devices, which can control and measure energy usage. The global market for smart home appliances has increased in the last few years. The primary parameter causing an upsurge in the market’s growth is the growing adoption of the internet of Technology. These smart home appliances refer to the systems coming to the market with all the advanced levels of automated systems. These are the global market trends giving users the power to control the entertainment systems, lighting, safety and security, multimedia, and many more. To carry out such an operation, the user requires a high-speed connection to the internet controlled by devices like smartphones. The global smart home appliances market is considered being on the most rapidly growing market area across the globe.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 123.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.40% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The consumer to connect the automated system with the help of wired as well as wireless technologies Key Market Drivers Gaining popularity because of the increasing adoption of IoT

The growing demand for smart homes

Increasing demand for using smartphones, and adoption of Technology

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for smart home appliances has increased in the last few years, given the aspects such as increasing adoption of IoT, growing demand for smart homes, and adoption of Technology.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the limited budget may restrict the market’s performance.

COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis in the form of COVID-19 has had a massive impact on the majority of the market areas across the globe. The social distancing norms and travel restrictions imposed by governments across the globe led to causing massive disruptions in the supply chain networks for the market areas. Like all the market areas, the global smart home appliances market has witnessed several unexpected challenges during the pandemic. On the other hand., with the global financial and industrial activities returning to normal, the global market for smart home appliances is anticipated to multiply over the coming years.

Smart Home Appliances Market Segment Analysis

Among all the products, the smart washing machines segment is predicted to secure the leading position across the global market for smart home appliances over the assessment era. The segment is anticipated to maintain the leading position across the global market over the review timeframe, credited primarily to the growing awareness among people regarding new technologies causing growth in the adoption of these gadgets across the globe. Furthermore, the factors such as the growing need to save overall cost on energy consumption, increasing per capita income, and changing lifestyles are also predicted to influence the growth of the segment over the coming years. however, the smart air purifiers segment is likely to exhibit the maximum CAGR over the coming years.

Among all the distribution channels, the offline distribution channel segment is predicted to dominate the global market for smart home appliances over the coming years. the primary aspect supporting the growth of the segment is the availability of an in-store associate/expert, the ease of physically assessing the product, and help on product specifications. However, the online segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the review timeframe.

Smart Home Appliances Market Regional Analysis

The global Smart Home Appliances Market is predicted to witness substantial growth over the review timeframe.

The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the North American region is predicted to secure the leading position globally for smart home appliances over the review timeframe. The region is known for being the early adopter of innovative and technologically advanced systems, which supports the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the growing investments in smart grid projects and the adoption of people is another crucial parameter causing an upsurge in the regional market’s growth. The region has the U.S. as the leading growth contributor. Moreover, the growing number of renovation activities and reconstruction of old commercial and residential infrastructure spaces across the developed countries is also predicted to influence the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

The smart home appliances market for the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to exhibit the highest growth over the assessment era. The region is known to be a lucrative market for developing IoT and smart devices, which is believed to be the central aspect supporting the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the ongoing smart city initiatives across the nations such as Japan, China, and India are another prime aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market’s growth. The regional market has witnessed a massive rise in investments from players worldwide and has also experienced growing demand from developing economies, which is predicted to influence the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

The smart home appliances market for the European region is expected to witness considerable expansion over the review era.

