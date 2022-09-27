Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in Cancer Diagnosis Equipment Propelling Sector

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Trends, By Test Type, By End User, By Therapy, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cervical cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 9,180.63 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, according to latest report. The growth of this market is driven by the rising prevalence of cervical cancer and government initiatives for early detection of cervical cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2019, an estimated 13,170 women in the United States will be diagnosed with cervical cancer.



Cervical cancer is caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. HPV is a sexually transmitted infection that can be passed from one person to another through skin-to-skin contact. There are more than 150 types of HPV, and some of these types can lead to cancer.



The most common symptom of cervical cancer is abnormal bleeding from the vagina. Other symptoms include pain during sex, vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer is diagnosed through Pap smear test, which is a screening test to detect abnormal cells in the cervix. Treatment for cervical cancer depends on the stage of cancer. The most common treatments are surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.



The diagnostic test used for cervical cancer is a simple process in which a sample of cervical tissue is taken and examined for the presence of cancer cells. The most common diagnostic tests used for cervical cancer are Pap smear, HPV DNA test, and colposcopy.



Private healthcare companies are focusing on developing new and improved cancer diagnostic technologies to cater to the needs of the rising patient population. For instance, in October 2019, Abbott introduced a new next-generation sequencing-based test for advanced cervical cancer. The test is designed to help clinicians identify patients who may benefit from targeted therapies.

Rising Prevalence of Cervical Cancer

Growing Awareness About Cancer Screening

Technological Advancements in Cancer Diagnosis Equipment

Increasing Accuracy of Pap Smear Tests

Barriers or Lack of Knowledge About Risk Factors for Cervical Cancer

High Cost of Manufacturing Equipment

