3DX Industries Provides Production Update

SEATTLE, WA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries, Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art advanced manufacturer specializing in additive 3D Metal Printing and advanced subtractive manufacturing technologies, provides an update to shareholders on select projects.



Assemblies for the Medical Device Industry

3DX Industries manufactured an assembly consisting of 6061 aluminum (aircraft grade) for our client Phillips Medical. Phillips Medical is a subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips N.V., commonly shortened to Philips, which is a Dutch multinational billion-dollar corporation headquartered in Amsterdam and trading on the New York Stock Exchange. According to The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS), the medical device industry in the USA alone is $43 billion with a projected 1.5% annual growth.

Parts for the Construction Industry

3DX Industries crafted bridge erection parts for Marcon Construction. These parts, machined out of 1018 steel, are used when constructing bridges to align the beams. Marcon, a Canadian company, supports and services large commercial clients across the globe. The parts manufactured by 3DX were approximately .5 x 8 x 10 inches and are critical components to bridge infrastructure. 3DX looks forward to continuing to support companies in this industry, providing manufacturing services from basic building maintenance parts to major construction projects, positioning 3DX into this multi billion-dollar industry.

Heavy Duty Turnbuckles for the Marine Industry

3DX Industries continues providing solutions for the marine industry including the production of turnbuckles to be used on large vessels. These vessels may include military ships, cruise ships, commercial shipping container vessels, yachts and large barges. The turnbuckles currently produced by 3DX Industries, Inc were made from 8640 Tool Steel and measure 3 feet by 5 inches in diameter. The large vessel industry is projected to grow from USD $170.75 billion in 2021 to USD $188.57 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 1.43% in forecast period.

Nylon Sheaves for the Oil & Gas Sector

3DX Industries is manufacturing nylon sheaves for one of its customers in the Oil & Gas sector. These sheaves are used in oil extraction from ground reservoirs. As part of the pumping mechanism this part is a critical component in the process. 3DX has manufactured both additive and subtractive parts for this industry which has a reported market size measured by revenue, of $812.0 billion in 2022.

3DX Industries President and CEO, Roger Janssen, states, “The purpose of this update is to provide our shareholders with a better understanding of our capabilities and the range of industries we are actively involved with. We continue to work with major corporations to deliver precision high quality parts and assemblies in a timely manner.” Mr. Janssen added, “Our goal is to continue to stay on top of leading manufacturing technologies to deliver Made in the USA precision manufactured components to our customers.”

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. (DDDX) is an OTCM traded Advanced Manufacturing company capable of producing a wide range of products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. Our growth strategy includes utilizing cutting edge technology to enhance manufacturing techniques combined with consolidating the manufacturing sector through targeted acquisitions aimed at increasing revenues and building a strong asset base under the company.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

