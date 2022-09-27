Mvix Designated as Preferred Provider of Courtroom Docket Displays for State Courts

STERLING, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mvix, a leading provider of enterprise digital signage solutions, has established itself as the preferred provider of display and smart digital signage software for U.S. Courts with Courtroom Docket Displays. With the growing demand for automated, streamlined communication infrastructure, local, state, and federal government institutions continue to adopt the Mvix solution to minimize operational costs and confusion.

State and local governments have acknowledged the need for forward-looking technologies to keep clerks safe and operational costs down with the influx of cases after the pandemic. According to the United States Courts' Court Operations and Pandemic Response Annual Report, "...assisting federal courts with the recovery from the many difficult months of pandemic-related constraints on operations was a major focus for the Judicial Conference and the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts." With the expected uptick in traffic, digital signage has become the preferred solution for directing visitors throughout the courtroom process efficiently.

Courtroom Docket Displays are offered through Mvix's digital signage software, Mvix CMS, and entail harmoniously-designed displays providing pertinent case information. Visitors can discover case numbers, proceeding judges, attorneys, and case details such as location and time on interactive and non-interactive displays. Speedy adoption of this solution is not only in part to the enhancement of overall navigation, but also to cost of implementation and management.

"Mvix continues its track record of innovative solutions with our Court Docket displays concept," said Dan Mersberger, Manager of Client Relations at Mvix. "By providing a simple solution that automates docket information, courthouses can focus on time-sensitive tasks in order to keep our communities safe and organized."

Courtroom Docket Displays offer more than guidance to visitors. Additionally, it provides peace of mind in finding their destination and allocates more thought to the purpose of their visit. With placement in easy-to-view locations, staff can focus on delicate and critical tasks while security can reduce check-in wait lines with minimal interruption. As Mvix continues to develop industry-leading products aimed at fueling client success, U.S. courts have chosen them as their preferred provider for digital signage and software needs.

Courtroom Docket Displays are now available for new and existing clients. Additional premium content apps to enhance the courtroom experience are also available, including Audio Announcements and CAP Alerts. To learn more about premium content apps for government institutions, contact a Mvix Solutions Consultant at 866.310.4923.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading digital signage provider specializing in full-service enterprise solutions backed by its award-winning digital signage software. Over 60,000 displays across 30 countries utilize Mvix solutions for their visual communication strategy. For more information, contact Mvix at 866.310.4923 or visit www.mvix.com.

