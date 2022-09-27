Global Biosimulation Market Report 2022: Growing Number of Relapse Cases Due to Increasing Drug Resistance Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biosimulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Software, Services), by Application (Drug Development, Drug Discovery), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biosimulation market size is expected to reach USD 9.95 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2030. The key factors fueling the market growth include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increase in healthcare digitization, and usage of biosimulation solutions in clinical trials and research.



The need for drug discovery and development amidst the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases has increased the allocation of funds for R&D activities, which has propelled the adoption of biosimulation solutions. In addition, a high drug attrition rate leads to an increase in the cost of clinical trials, which is expected to drive the clinical urgency to incorporate in silico biology approach. This approach significantly reduces the probability of drug failure by predicting biological interactions, thereby reducing overall costs.



A rise in drug relapse rates, drug resistance cases, and the limited availability of drugs to treat diseases such as AIDS have led to high clinical urgency for the adoption of biosimulation in applications such as drug development and drug discovery.



Surging demand for biosimulation software and services can also be attributed to their higher cost-efficiency. Biosimulation solutions enable cost-effective prediction of toxicity, adverse reactions, and efficacy of investigational drugs during the early stages of product development, thus limiting the probability of drug relapse and adverse events at later stages.



Market players are investing in many strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and product launches, to maintain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Simulations Plus Inc. collaborated with an animal health company for validating current animal physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) models. With this funded collaboration, the company aimed to add a critical new species to its GastroPlus platform. Moreover, in November 2021, Yokogawa Electric Corporation acquired Insilico Biotechnology AG, a Germany-based company that develops and provides bioprocess software and services.



Biosimulation Market Report Highlights

By product, software dominated the market in 2021. This can be attributed to the availability of a wide range of application-specific software that suits research requirements. Furthermore, biosimulation software is being used in clinical trials and it also eases modeling and targets drug identification.

The drug development application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 55.0% in 2021.

By end-use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the increasing strategic initiatives.

North America grabbed the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021. The presence of a favorable reimbursement framework (especially post the implementation of the Affordable Care Act) and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive the regional market over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of CROs, growth in spending on healthcare IT, and rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure.

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic Modeling in the Regulatory Approval Process of Drugs

Growing Number of Relapse Cases Due to Increasing Drug Resistance

Rising Technological Advancements

Increasing Need to Reduce Drug Discovery and Development Costs

Accelerating Formulation Development and Saving Costly Studies

Increasing Investments in the Life Sciences Industry

Increasing Use of Personalized Medicine

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Biosimulation Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Biosimulation Market: Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 5 Biosimulation Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Biosimulation Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Biosimulation Market: Segment Analysis, By End-use, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Biosimulation Market: Regional Market Analysis 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Biosimulation Market-Competitive Analysis



Chapter 10 Biosimulation Market-Company Profiles



Chapter 11 KOL Commentary



Companies Mentioned

Certara, USA

Simulations Plus

Dassault Systemes

Schrodinger, Inc.

Advanced Chemistry Development

Chemical Computing Group ULC

Physiomics Plc

Rosa & Co. LLC

Biosimulation Consulting Inc.

Genedata AG

Instem Group of Companies

PPD, Inc.

Yokogawa Insilico Biotechnology GmbH

Immunetrics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0zej8

Attachment