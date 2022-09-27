Vaccine Vials Market Size Worth $1589.46 Million by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global vaccine vials market is expected to grow from USD 520.34 million in 2021 to USD 1589.46 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.21% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Governments and the scientific community accelerated vaccine research, development, trials, approvals, and manufacturing as the mortality toll from covid rose during the covid 19 pandemic. World Health Organization provided emergency approvals to various vaccines within a few months, unlike the years that it used to take earlier. With faster systems and rising awareness, the rate of immunization has grown. Increased covid 19 vaccines will help drive the worldwide vaccine vials market forward. It has demonstrated that immunizations are the most effective measure to stay safe from deadly infections, which will drive the global vaccine vials market.



Governments throughout the world have boosted their spending on healthcare. The extra funds will improve the healthcare infrastructure, including bolstering research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. More research will be conducted to better understand future dangers from infections, viruses, and bacteria, as well as to develop better materials to produce vaccination vials and to improve medical devices and technology for the efficient production of medical packaging such as vials. In the worldwide vaccine vials market, such an increase in government spending and private investment would present profitable opportunities. However, the lack of proper infrastructure and the high cost of supply chain logistics will hamper the market's growth. Increased investments in developing adequate supply chain infrastructure can overcome the restrictions of the market and propel its growth for the forecast period.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global vaccine vials market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• Schott Kaisha, a Schott AG subsidiary situated in India, committed roughly USD 17 million in December 2020 to increase its vial manufacturing capacity by 300 million to prepare for a projected surge in demand for vials and syringes.



Report Scope & Segmentation:



Segments Covered Type, Material, Regions Vaccine Vials Market Growth Drivers Increase in incidence of endemic diseases

Market Growth & Trends



The rising threat of climate change has led to an increased probability of new pathogens, which might bring new diseases, leading to situations witnessed during the covid-19 pandemic. Governments worldwide have increased the expenditure on research and development of systems that will help identify, monitor, forecast, and control the spread of such diseases in the future. The funds are concentrated on developing better vaccines, drugs, medications, and other diagnostics. The testing, trails, manufacture, transfer, and delivery of the vaccines require vials. Therefore, the renewed focus on immunization of the population and rising awareness about the vaccine’s benefits will contribute to the growth of the global vaccine vials market. Government initiatives to create awareness about immunization will also drive the market's growth. The increased private expenditure on developing enhanced vaccines will also provide an impetus to the vaccine vials market.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the multi-dose segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52% and market revenue of 270.57 million.



The type segment is divided into a single dose and multi-dose. In 2021, the multi-dose segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52% and market revenue of 270.57 million.



• The glass segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.54% over the forecast period.



The material segment is divided into glass and polymer. Over the forecast period, the glass segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.54%.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Vaccine Vials Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global vaccine vials market, with a market share of around 37% and 192.52 million of the market revenue in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The vaccine vials market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. China dominates the vaccine vials market in the Asia Pacific. China developed its vaccine and was the first country to inoculate 1 billion people successfully. India also has developed several indigenous vaccines, the first being Covaxin developed by the Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. The highly proficient pharmaceutical sectors of China and India have made them the ideal nations to produce vaccines. Serum Institute of India is producing Covidshield, a vaccine developed by the Oxford University, U.K. the increasing healthcare expenditure will further develop the pharma production capacities of the region, thereby contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific vaccine vials market.



Key players operating in the global vaccine vials market are:



• Berlin Packaging LLC

• Nipro Corporation

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Catalent Inc.

• Gerresheimer AG

• DWK Life Sciences GmbH

• SCHOTT AG

• Richland Glass Company Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Vetter Pharma



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global vaccine vials market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Vaccine Vials Market by Type:



• Single Dose

• Multi-Dose



Global Vaccine Vials Market by Material:



• Glass

• Polymer



About the report:



The global vaccine vials market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



