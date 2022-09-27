Outlook on the 3D Medical Imaging Global Market to 2027 - Use of Digital 3D Holographic Imaging in Surgical Planning Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Medical Imaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
3D medical imaging is a technology that provides enlarged, in detail images of the interior body for medical analysis by utilizing 3D imaging modalities.
This technology is one of the revolutionary products which provides an enriched image of the interior body for medical analysis. Medical imaging has grown long from the initial days of CT scanners and MRIs. 3D imaging is the new trend in the medical imaging area. It utilizes medical imaging data sets to create 3D models with the help of emerging technologies like AI and Deep Learning.
3D medical imaging is a burgeoning market that is transforming radiological diagnosis and surgical planning. 3D imaging provides clear and accurate views that can quickly summarize the relationship between anatomic structures for planning surgical procedures before and during the operating room.
Some of the advantages of 3D medical imaging include less damage to healthy tissues and a lower risk of complications for the patient, which contributes to lower surgical mortality. Reduced costs resulting from increased diagnostic sensitivity across all specialties and shorter operating time per procedure. 3D imaging services have become an essential component of radiologists' clinical workflows in various specialties, including vascular, orthopedic, chest, breast MR, gastrointestinal, emergency, and pediatric exams.
Market Synopsis
The market is witnessing significant growth, expected to continue at a good pace during the forecast period. The market's healthy development is attributable to the surge in the adoption of 3D medical imaging specialties and modalities worldwide. The market is observing significant growth because of the rise in awareness of advanced imaging technologies among radiologists to quickly ease their workload with enhanced images, increased sensitivity, and accuracy. The market is also experiencing growing investments in implementing AI in medical imaging to develop advanced software for converting 2D image files to 3D images.
3D medical imaging is already used in high-income countries to improve the speed and accuracy of disease diagnosis and help with clinical care. Also, 3D imaging technologies are instrumental in supporting treatment and advancing surgeries. Adopting 3D medical imaging solutions could also allow resource-poor countries and rural communities to overcome challenges such as the surge in disease prevalence, diagnostic errors, and delayed diagnosis.
Additionally, the 3D imaging systems trained primarily with data from high-income countries may not work well for low-and middle-income countries. Therefore, 3D imaging systems are carefully designed to reflect the diversity of health-related and socio-economic frameworks.
It must be accompanied by training in digital skills, community participation, improved IT infrastructure, and awareness, especially for millions of health workers/physicians/radiologists who need digital literacy or restraining when their roles and functions are automated and who struggle with machines that make decisions and have autonomy. The market is being driven by the surge in diagnostic imaging procedures due to the rise in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and the adoption of advanced imaging techniques.
Also, the increase in the geriatric population globally and its high dependency on health services propel market growth. Other factors such as R&D initiatives coupled with favorable health policies of various national governments are anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecast period.
Factors Contributing to Growth
- Adoption of Digital 3D Holographic Imaging in Surgical Planning
- Rising Implementation of AI in 3d Medical Imaging
- High Adoption of 3D Medical Imaging in Teleradiology
- Growing Inclination of Physicians towards 3D Medical Imaging Technologies
Impact of COVID-19
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a boost in demand for the medical imaging market. The COVID-19 crisis has placed medical systems worldwide under unprecedented and growing pressure. The need for diagnosis increased during the pandemic, and the imaging sector hit. This led to the price of medical imaging devices being unreasonably high. Because the supply chains were blocked due to lockdown, it decreased the adoption of 3D medical imaging systems. The radiologists were only focused on selective modalities. For instance, lung ultrasound and chest X-ray were practiced highly during the COVID-19. Usage of the imaging systems such as X-rays and ultrasound increased during the pandemic.
Vendor Analysis
The market is moderately dynamic, with the presence of a few international and several local and regional vendors offering a comprehensive range of 3D medical imaging solutions. Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, and Koninklijke Philips are the key players in the market. The players are also highly engaged in research and development activities. New product approvals coupled with R&D activities enable vendors to expand their presence, enhance market growth, and sustain their market position in the global market.
- Siemens Healthineers product named natural, accurate 3D imaging Multitom Rax is the world's first X-ray scanner to produce real 3D images under natural weight-bearing conditions. It examines patients in the natural positions that cause pain - lying, sitting and standing. It eliminates the need to simulate the pressure and impact of weight artificially. It can show 3D images of the C-spine, L-spine, sinuses, hips, and more.
- In 2021, GE Healthcare introduced a digital X-ray system named Definium Tempo that will help reduce the workflow burdens on radiologists. Definium Tempo consists of live streaming video and 3D depth cameras and has already been adopted by North Central Bronx Hospital.
- In 2021, GE launched a new CT scanner, Revolution Ascend, designed to deliver better workflow through artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This unique technology will help the radiologists to generate a 3D model of the patient's body.
- Large-scale 3D medical imaging market investments through varied conglomerates and investment firms are seen in developed countries.
- Several international players focus on developing innovative products with advanced technologies such as AI implementation to expand their product portfolio.
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the 3D medical imaging market?
2. What is the growth rate of the 3D medical imaging market?
3. Who are the key players in the 3D medical imaging market?
4. What are the growth factors in the 3D medical imaging market?
5. Which region is expected to hold the largest share in the 3D medical imaging market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Modality
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Specialty
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 3D Medical Imaging Market Overview
7.1.2 Technological Advances
7.1.3 Factors That Contribute to Market Growth
7.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
7.1.5 Modality Insights
7.1.6 Geography Insights
7.1.7 Vendors' Activities in the Market
8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Use of Digital 3D Holographic Imaging in Surgical Planning
9.2 Applications of Ai Tools in 3D Medical Imaging
9.3 3D Medical Imaging in Teleradiology
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Inclination of Radiologists Toward 3D Medical Imaging
10.2 Increased Applications of 3D Reconstruction in Medical Radiology
10.3 Investments in 3D Medical Imaging
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Reduced Medical Reimbursement for Diagnostic Imaging
11.2 Low Adoption of Advanced Medical Imaging Technologies in Lmics
11.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Imaging
12 Market Landscape
13 Modality
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 X-Ray
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Ultrasound
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 Ct
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
13.6 Mri
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.3 Market by Geography
13.7 Others
13.7.1 Market Overview
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.7.3 Market by Geography
14 Specialty
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Oncology
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Cardiology
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 Obstetrics & Gynecology
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
14.6 Orthopedic
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Market by Geography
14.7 Neurology
14.7.1 Market Overview
14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.7.3 Market by Geography
14.8 Others
14.8.1 Market Overview
14.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.8.3 Market by Geography
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 Others
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
18 Europe
19 APAC
20 Latin America
21 Middle East & Africa
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis
22.2.1 General Electric
22.2.2 Siemens Healthineers
22.2.3 Koninklijke Philips
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 General Electric
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.1.3 Key Strategies
23.1.4 Key Strengths
23.1.5 Key Opportunities
23.2 Siemens Healthineers
23.3 Koninklijke Philips
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 Acteon Group
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.2 Aspect Imaging
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.3 Atec Spine
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.4 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.5 Carestream Health
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.6 Cefla
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.7 Dentsply Sirona
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.8 Dms Imaging
24.8.1 Business Overview
24.8.2 Product Offerings
24.9 Esaote Spa
24.9.1 Business Overview
24.9.2 Product Offerings
24.10 Fuel 3D Technologies Limited
24.10.1 Business Overview
24.10.2 Product Offerings
24.11 Fujifilm Corporation
24.11.1 Business Overview
24.11.2 Product Offerings
24.12 Hologic
24.12.1 Business Overview
24.12.2 Product Offerings
24.13 Izotropic Corporation
24.13.1 Business Overview
24.13.2 Product Offerings
24.14 Medtronic
24.14.1 Business Overview
24.14.2 Product Offerings
24.15 Midmark Corporation
24.15.1 Business Overview
24.15.2 Product Offerings
24.16 Nview Medical
24.16.1 Business Overview
24.16.2 Product Offerings
24.17 Piur Imaging
24.17.1 Business Overview
24.17.2 Product Offerings
24.18 Planmeca
24.18.1 Business Overview
24.18.2 Product Offerings
24.19 Prexion
24.19.1 Business Overview
24.19.2 Product Offerings
24.20 Samsung Healthcare
24.20.1 Business Overview
24.20.2 Product Offerings
24.21 Sonavex
24.21.1 Business Overview
24.21.2 Product Offerings
24.22 Screenpoint Medical
24.22.1 Business Overview
24.22.2 Product Offerings
24.23 Shimadzu Corporation
24.23.1 Business Overview
24.23.2 Product Offerings
24.24 Spectrum Dynamics Medical
24.24.1 Business Overview
24.24.2 Product Offerings
25 Report Summary
26 Quantitative Summary
27 Appendix
