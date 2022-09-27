Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Markets Analysis Report 2022-2026: Why Datacenters are Becoming Increasingly Complex & How Do We Manage Datacenter Complexity?

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the period.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led telecom and cloud service providers to experience unprecedented demand, causing concerns regarding the viability of datacenters that are involved in hosting services for these operators. Datacenters were facing capacity and power challenging even prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, with cooling issues accounting for nearly a third of unplanned outages.

Maximizing the performance of datacenters has anyway been complex in normal conditions, which is now becoming even more challenging during the COVID-19 crisis. The heightened customer demand is resulting in a rising pressure on thermal and energy performance. Datacenter operating teams now have the capability of monitoring thermal performance of the premises without being present onsite.

Creating an immersive 3D digital replica of their datacenter can help team members in remotely monitoring the sites, enabling them in gaining early alerts and insight into any concerning cooling and thermal metrics. Advanced DCIM platforms have been developed for supporting secure remote network access from remote locations, thereby allowing employees to complete their work from virtually any location.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $191.8 Million by 2026

The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$191.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 10.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.



No Prizes for Guessing the Importance of a Datacenter for Businesses & Why Support Infrastructure Becomes Critical

With Focus Shed on Harnessing Digital Transformation in the COVID-19 Era, Datacenters Storm into the Spotlight

Here's Why Datacenters Are the Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation

Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe & Asia Expect to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation During the Years 2020 through 2023

Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for Datacenters

Demand for Datacenters Surge as Remote Working Becomes the New Normal

Companies Make an Abrupt, Immediate & Epic Shift Towards Remote Working Mandated Due to COVID-19, Exerting Double Pressure on Datacenters

It's Cloud Datacenters that Allow Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate X Times Increase in Remote Working

IP Traffic Explodes Amid the Pandemic That Has Made the Internet the Umbilical Cord to the Outside World for a Society Thrown Asunder by Fear of Contagion & Social Distancing

More than 90% of Datacenter Traffic Will be from Cloud Based Datacenters

With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Its Time for Cloud Datacenters to Upgrade Their Infrastructure to Meet Increased Demand for Public Cloud Services

Is It Any Surprise that Blade Server Demand Has Spiked by 3.1% in the Year 2020

Increasing Workloads in the Cloud & Spending on Datacenter Gear Move in Parallel

There is No Stopping the Rise & Rise of Data Flowing Through Datacenters

As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

So What's Driving Growth in Global IP Traffic. These Interesting Statistical Facts Provide the Answer

Growing Internet Footprint, the Starting Point for all IP Data Creation

Mobile Network Connection Speeds Increase & Push Up Potential for Increased Data Consumption & Traffic

Bandwidth Continues to Explode Even in a Simple Smart Home

Growth in Public Wi-Fi Hotpots Means Any Anytime, Anywhere Data Consumption

Are Datacenters Prepared for this Onslaught of Data Flood? Here's How Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Can Help

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Why Datacenters are Becoming Increasingly Complex & How Do We Manage Datacenter Complexity?

DCIM Evolves From Facilities Management to a Unified IT Management Tool

Software-Defined Data Centers Emerge as the Future of Datacenter in this Age of Cloud Computing

Software Defined Datacenters Emerge to Meet Agility, Elasticity & Scalability Demands of Modern Computing, Promising Robust Opportunities for Software Defined Compute, Storage & Networking

Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion

Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum

Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations

A Deep Dive Into Big Data & Its Impact on Datacenters

Big Data Explosion Exerts Pressure on Datacenters to Update & Upgrade Storage and Computing Hardware & Software to Meet the Big Data Challenge

Hyperscale Data Centers Emerge In Response to the Big Data Challenge

Rising Incidence of Data Breaches Drives the Focus on Datacenter Security

With the Emergence of Data as the New Asset Class, Datacenters Become Targets for Hackers

Here's How 5G Will Affect the Structure of Data Centers

With the Promise to Transform the Mobility Experience, 5G is the Road to the Future of Mobile Computing

With the IoT Ecosystem Exploding, Now is the Time for Datacenters to be IoT Ready

Rise in Connected Devices & IoT Triggered Surge in Datacenter IP Traffic & Ensuing Changes in Infrastructure Needs Open New Growth Avenues for DCIM

Automated Data Centers Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic, Opening Up Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence to Transform Datacenters Into Self-Driven Data Centers

Here's How DCIM Can Make a Datacenter Green & This is Brings the Promise of Additional Opportunity in the Post COVID-19 Period When Focus on the Environment Will Be Bigger

Here's Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top Priorities After the Pandemic

Weathering the Economic Storm Does Not Mean Disregarding the Environment! Now is the Time for a World Which Prioritized Defense Over Health & Environment to Wake Up

How DCIM Can Address the Carbon Challenge

