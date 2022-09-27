Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 27th September 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 19TH SEPTEMBER 2022 TO 26th SEPTEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 19/09/2022 734 9.98 7 330 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 20/09/2022 1 9.85 10 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 21/09/2022 898 9.86 8 855 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 23/09/2022 14 978 10.19 152 677 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 26/09/2022 2 721 10.01 27 242 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 19 332 - 196 113 - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu







Attachment