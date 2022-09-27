Correction: Fixing of coupon rates effective from 19 September 2022 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

27 September 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES - CORRECTION

Miscalculation in announced coupon rates on DK0030507348 and DK0030492053. The coupon rates will differ to the previous announced. The correct coupon rates are stated below.

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 19 September 2022

Effective from 19 September 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 19 September 2022 to 19 December 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030507348, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 19 September 2022: 1.7800% pa

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 26 September 2022

Effective from 26 September 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 26 September 2022 to 27 December 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030492053, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 26 September 2022: 2.1200% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

