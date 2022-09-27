The global phosphoramidite market is projected to reach $2,062.9 million by 2032 from $900.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period 2022-2032

New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Phosphoramidite Market - A Global and Country Level Analysis: Focus on Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321797/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



The global phosphoramidite market is in the rapidly evolving and dynamic stage, which opens ample opportunities for life sciences companies.Also, companies that are already in the development phase for phosphoramidite are trying to bring diverse manufacturing options to the market to improve the quality of oligonucleotides.



The companies operating in the global phosphoramidite market are now focusing more on high-quality and customized options. Also, major players such as Merck KGaA, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, LGC Science Group Holdings Limited, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are investing heavily in research and development for their respective phosphoramidite products.



Impact



Before the discovery of phosphoramidites in 1981, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) synthesis techniques were restricted in the quality of DNA produced.Inefficient reactions generated truncated oligonucleotide sequences.



Additionally, intermediates utilized in the synthesis process were highly unstable, predisposing the growing oligonucleotide sequence to damage.Together, several characteristics of phosphoramidites have enabled the chemistry to work well for a long time.



Phosphoramidite chemistry is of fundamental importance for producing synthetic oligonucleotides that can be further utilized in a range of different areas, for instance, as primers for a polymerase chain reaction, oligonucleotide-based therapies, and genetic engineering. Millions of synthetic oligonucleotides are employed in research laboratories, pharmaceutical industries, and hospitals.



The phosphoramidite chemistry is unlikely to be replaced by emerging technologies, as the demand for primers and short-length DNA sequences is burgeoning within pharmaceuticals, synthetic biology, and molecular diagnostic industries.Essentially, synthetic DNA is applied for the discovery and engineering of biological pathways, making DNA synthesis a breakthrough of the last century.



Thus, the market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2022-2032.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Type

• DNA Phosphoramidites

• RNA Phosphoramidites

• Labeled Phosphoramidites

• Others



Growing research and development activities and demand within the synthetic biology, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and other industries are increasing the adoption of DNA phosphoramidites. Therefore, the type segment is dominated by DNA phosphoramidites, which held a share of 74.30% in 2021.



Segmentation 2: by End User

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Synthetic Biology and Research Institutes



Among all three segments of end users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share, holding 47.50% of the market in 2021.



Segmentation 3: by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



North America is expected to dominate the global phosphoramidite market during the forecast period 2022-2032.



Recent Developments in the Global Phosphoramidite Market



• In August 2019, the company acquired 75% ordinary capital of the parent company of Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., i.e., Biomed Pharmaceutical Limited.

• In July 2022, TriLink BioTechnologies expanded its R&D leadership team’s responsibility for leading the company’s scientific direction and research and development strategy.

• In May 2022, TriLink BioTechnologies announced a cooperative agreement with the Department of Defense and included funding for TriLink’s expansion in San Diego, California, for nucleic acid production.

• In November 2021, Biosynth Carbosynth acquired Kexing Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s raw material manufacturing unit located in Jinan, China, to expand its operations and deliver a wide range of products at a larger production volume and increased capacity. The facility extends to more than 30,000 square meters of area.

• In November 2021, a leading investment firm, KKR, invested an undisclosed amount and acquired Biosynth Carbosynth from its founders, Armira and Dr. Urs Spitz. However, senior management will retain a significant ownership stake, and KKR will contribute as a strategic partner. KKR plans to encourage and accelerate the company’s product portfolio expansion and geographic buildout and widen its capabilities.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the global phosphoramidite market:

• Increasing Synthetic Nucleotide Applications in Therapeutics

• Growth in Synthetic Biology



The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

• Challenges in Developing Long Nucleotide Sequences

• Competition from Emerging DNA Synthesis Technologies



How can this report add value to an organization?



Innovation Strategy: The global phosphoramidite report can help the reader gain a holistic view of the current and future global phosphoramidite market, including the competitive landscape, market size, and factors impacting the industry.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global phosphoramidite market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as acquisitions, business expansion and funding, and other developments. The favored strategy for the companies has been business expansion activities along with acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global phosphoramidite market have been analyzed and profiled in the study.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of players operating in the global phosphoramidite market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company’s coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names in this market are:

• Biosynth Carbosynth

• Bioneer Corporation

• Lumiprobe Corporation

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Danaher Corporation (IDT)

• TriLink BioTechnologies

• Creative Biolabs

• PolyOrg, Inc.

• Hongene Biotech Corporation

• ChemGenes

• BOC Sciences

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI)

• LGC Science Group Holdings Limited

• AAT Bioquest, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Merck KGaA



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321797/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________