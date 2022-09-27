New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Sealants, Adhesives and Hemostats Global Market - Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321093/?utm_source=GNW





Sealants and adhesives are usually considered together as they both adhere to and seal the surgical incisions, while, hemostats are used to achieve hemostasis when the conventional method is ineffective and impractical.



According to IQ4I analysis, the SAH global market is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 to reach $4,366.0 million by 2029. The SAH global market is mainly segmented based on products, applications, end-users, and based on geography. The product market is segmented into sealant, adhesive and hemostat. Among these, the hemostat accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The sealants are further segmented based on their origin into natural and synthetic sealants. The synthetic sealant accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The natural sealants are further sub-segmented based on composition into fibrin and albumin sealants. Among them, fibrin accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The synthetic sealants are further segmented based on composition into cyanoacrylate, hydrogels, and others. Among them, hydrogels accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and are expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The adhesive market is segmented into natural and synthetic adhesives, among them; synthetic adhesives accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and are expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The natural adhesives are further sub-segmented based on composition into fibrin and albumin, among them, fibrin adhesive accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The synthetic adhesives are further segmented based on composition into cyanoacrylate and polyurethane. The cyanoacrylate adhesive accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Hemostats are classified based on function into mechanical hemostats, active hemostats, flowable hemostats, and fibrin sealants hemostats, among them, the mechanical hemostats accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and are expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. Fibrin sealant hemostat is the fastest growing segment at high-single digit strong CAGR from 2022 to 2029 because it is unique, powerful and effective for localized and diffused bleeding during surgical procedures.



The application market is segmented into Cardiovascular surgery, General Surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Urology, Pulmonology, Neurosurgery, Gynecology, Cosmetic surgery and Others. The general surgery segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at low-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, because of high demand for various surgical procedures. Cosmetic surgery is the fastest growing segment at high-single digit CAGR, because of the advancements in treatment regimes available and better cosmetic outcomes.



The end-users market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at mid-single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029, due to an increase in the aging population, increase in surgical procedural volumes, and better patient care services with advanced facilities.



Some of the major players in the SAH market include Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson & Company (C.R.Bard) (U.S.), Integra Lifescience (U.S.), B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Teleflex (U.S.), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Artivion Inc. (Cryolife) (U.S.), Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (U.K.), Tissium (France), Corza Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Healthium (India), Meril Lifesciences (India), Hemostasis (U.S.), Stryker (U.S.), and Terumo (Japan).

