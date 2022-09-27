Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook Report 2022: Average Miles Driven and Spend per Vehicle to Rise Sharply and Result in Transformational Growth

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study includes a global economic outlook with top trends for 2021 and predictions for 2022. It identifies the main factors that will influence the size of the global commercial vehicle aftermarket and how the industry outlook varies by region.
The findings cover developments in the global commercial vehicle aftermarket in 2021 that will have an impact on the market in 2022. Data sources include primary and secondary research, existing studies, statistical modeling, and analysis.
In 2021, the aftermarket rebounded strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, as vehicles in operation (VIO), average miles driven, and spend per vehicle increased. However, parts shortages remain a year after the global economy has reopened, and the skilled labor shortage of truck drivers and service technicians is approaching critical levels.
The aim of this study is to identify the size of the global medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle aftermarket and its growth opportunities in 2022. Commercial vehicles include medium- and heavy-duty on-road trucks. Revenue includes parts only and excludes service, unless otherwise noted.
Revenue is measured at the manufacturer level and is expressed in US dollars. This research is the culmination of the work of analysts located all over the world.
The analysts have used multiple sources and statistical analysis in markets where information is not available to increase the confidence level of the research findings. The markets covered are the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, India, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, and China.
The research covers major technology trends and their impact on vehicle maintenance. This includes aftermarket truck telematics penetration, record growth for online parts sellers, and increased adoption of predictive maintenance. Growth opportunities and companies to action are also covered.
Rising diesel costs, potential supply chain disruptions, the Russo-Ukrainian war, and general economic inflation are among the main factors affecting market growth in 2022. The research ends with key conclusions and the outlook for 2022.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- 2021 in Numbers - Key Highlights
- 2021 in Trends - Key Highlights
- Challenges Faced by the Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket in 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket - Actuals versus Forecast, 2021
- Aftermarket Replacement Parts and Accessories Revenue Forecast
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Key Regions' Recovery
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Revenue Forecast
- Top Market Influences by Region, 2021-2022
- 2022 in Numbers - Key Predictions
- 2022 in Trends - Key Predictions
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
4. Research Methodology
- Data Sources
- Research Process
5. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket
- COVID-19 Impact on Global GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- Global GDP Growth under Differing Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
6. Key Revenue Trends, Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket
- Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket VIO, 2021-2022
- Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Revenue Forecast by Region, 2021-2022
- Segment-wise Revenue Forecast, 2018-2025
- Country-level Spend per Vehicle Analysis, 2021
- Manufacturer-level Spend per Vehicle by Region, 2021-2022
- Global Average Annual Miles Driven, 2020-2022
- Global Distribution Channel Analysis, 2021
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions, Global, 2021-2022
- Key Policies and Regulations, Global, 2021-2022
7. Technology Trends
- Key Technology Trends,
- Trend 1 - Rising Installation Rates for Aftermarket Truck Telematics
- Trend 2 - Online Parts Sales Continues to Set New Records
- Trend 3 - A Growing Number of Fleets are Adopting Predictive Maintenance Platforms
- Trend 4 - Fleets to Increase Investments in Smart Trailer Systems
8. Key Predictions for 2022
- Key Predictions, 2022
- Prediction 1 - Ongoing Parts Shortage to Reduce Industry Growth
- Prediction 2 - Range Anxiety to Slow the Deployment of Heavy Electric Trucks
- Prediction 3 - Further Geopolitical Disruptions are Likely
9. North America Industry Outlook, 2022
- Regional Outlook
- Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Part Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
10. Europe Industry Outlook, 2022
- Regional Outlook
- Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Part Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
11. Latin America Industry Outlook, 2022
- Regional Outlook
- Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Part Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
12. Asia-Pacific Industry Outlook, 2022
- Regional Outlook
- Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Part Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
13. Saudi Arabia and South Africa Industry Outlook, 2022
- Regional Outlook
- Aftermarket Dashboard
- Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Part Type
- VIO Ownership Pattern
- VIO Model Mix
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Medium/Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas
14. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Private Labeling for a Greater Market Share in New Product Categories
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Brand Licensing for Customer Recognition
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Direct Importing for Lower Product Acquisition and Distribution Costs
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Specialization in Niche Products/Services for Maximum Profitability
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Joint Ventures for Overseas Manufacturing and Quality Assurance
15. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
