Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook Report 2022: Average Miles Driven and Spend per Vehicle to Rise Sharply and Result in Transformational Growth

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study includes a global economic outlook with top trends for 2021 and predictions for 2022. It identifies the main factors that will influence the size of the global commercial vehicle aftermarket and how the industry outlook varies by region.

The findings cover developments in the global commercial vehicle aftermarket in 2021 that will have an impact on the market in 2022. Data sources include primary and secondary research, existing studies, statistical modeling, and analysis.

In 2021, the aftermarket rebounded strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, as vehicles in operation (VIO), average miles driven, and spend per vehicle increased. However, parts shortages remain a year after the global economy has reopened, and the skilled labor shortage of truck drivers and service technicians is approaching critical levels.

The aim of this study is to identify the size of the global medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle aftermarket and its growth opportunities in 2022. Commercial vehicles include medium- and heavy-duty on-road trucks. Revenue includes parts only and excludes service, unless otherwise noted.

Revenue is measured at the manufacturer level and is expressed in US dollars. This research is the culmination of the work of analysts located all over the world.

The analysts have used multiple sources and statistical analysis in markets where information is not available to increase the confidence level of the research findings. The markets covered are the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, India, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, and China.

The research covers major technology trends and their impact on vehicle maintenance. This includes aftermarket truck telematics penetration, record growth for online parts sellers, and increased adoption of predictive maintenance. Growth opportunities and companies to action are also covered.

Rising diesel costs, potential supply chain disruptions, the Russo-Ukrainian war, and general economic inflation are among the main factors affecting market growth in 2022. The research ends with key conclusions and the outlook for 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

2021 in Numbers - Key Highlights

2021 in Trends - Key Highlights

Challenges Faced by the Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket in 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket - Actuals versus Forecast, 2021

Aftermarket Replacement Parts and Accessories Revenue Forecast

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Key Regions' Recovery

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Revenue Forecast

Top Market Influences by Region, 2021-2022

2022 in Numbers - Key Predictions

2022 in Trends - Key Predictions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

4. Research Methodology

Data Sources

Research Process

5. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket

COVID-19 Impact on Global GDP Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

Global GDP Growth under Differing Scenarios

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

6. Key Revenue Trends, Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket

Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket VIO, 2021-2022

Global Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Revenue Forecast by Region, 2021-2022

Segment-wise Revenue Forecast, 2018-2025

Country-level Spend per Vehicle Analysis, 2021

Manufacturer-level Spend per Vehicle by Region, 2021-2022

Global Average Annual Miles Driven, 2020-2022

Global Distribution Channel Analysis, 2021

Key Mergers and Acquisitions, Global, 2021-2022

Key Policies and Regulations, Global, 2021-2022

7. Technology Trends

Key Technology Trends,

Trend 1 - Rising Installation Rates for Aftermarket Truck Telematics

Trend 2 - Online Parts Sales Continues to Set New Records

Trend 3 - A Growing Number of Fleets are Adopting Predictive Maintenance Platforms

Trend 4 - Fleets to Increase Investments in Smart Trailer Systems

8. Key Predictions for 2022

Key Predictions, 2022

Prediction 1 - Ongoing Parts Shortage to Reduce Industry Growth

Prediction 2 - Range Anxiety to Slow the Deployment of Heavy Electric Trucks

Prediction 3 - Further Geopolitical Disruptions are Likely

9. North America Industry Outlook, 2022

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel Analysis

Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

10. Europe Industry Outlook, 2022

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel Analysis

Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

11. Latin America Industry Outlook, 2022

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel Analysis

Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

12. Asia-Pacific Industry Outlook, 2022

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel Analysis

Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

13. Saudi Arabia and South Africa Industry Outlook, 2022

Regional Outlook

Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook - Revenue by Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Distribution Channel Analysis

Medium/Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

14. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Private Labeling for a Greater Market Share in New Product Categories

Growth Opportunity 2 - Brand Licensing for Customer Recognition

Growth Opportunity 3 - Direct Importing for Lower Product Acquisition and Distribution Costs

Growth Opportunity 4 - Specialization in Niche Products/Services for Maximum Profitability

Growth Opportunity 5 - Joint Ventures for Overseas Manufacturing and Quality Assurance

15. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbq12m