Outlook on the Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Butterfly Network, Canon, Hitachi and Hologic Among Others

The global next-generation ultrasound systems market will reach $ 14,974.5 million by 2031, growing by 7.7% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the mounting prevalence of chronic diseases, the surging demand for high-quality and portable diagnostic tools, the rapid adoption of novel technologies like 3D/4D and AI/IoT, and snowballing healthcare expenditure and government investments to support the R&D activities.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global next-generation ultrasound systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global next-generation ultrasound systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Technology, Portability, Application, End User, and Region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type

4.2 Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

4.3 Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

4.3.1 High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

4.3.2 Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy

4.3.3 Doppler Ultrasound



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 2D Ultrasound Systems

5.3 3D/4D Ultrasound Systems

5.4 Other Technologies



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Portability

6.1 Market Overview by Portability

6.2 Cart/Trolley-Based Systems

6.3 Portable Systems

6.4 Handheld Devices and Wearables



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 General Imaging

7.3 Cardiovascular Imaging

7.4 Obstetrics and Gynecology Imaging

7.5 Vascular Imaging

7.6 Lung Imaging

7.7 Urology Imaging

7.8 Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Imaging

7.9 Other Applications



8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

8.1 Market Overview by End User

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Diagnostic Centers

8.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

8.5 Clinics

8.6 Other End Users



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

BK Medical ApS (Analogic Corporation)

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Claruis Mobile Health Corporation

Esaote S.p.A.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company

Healcerion Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

