Real Intent Appoints Vishnu Vimjam Chief Product Officer & Vinod Viswanath Chief Scientific Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Intent, Inc., today announced the appointment of Dr. Vishnu Vimjam as chief product officer (CPO) and Dr. Vinod Viswanath as chief scientific officer (CSO).



Vishnu Vimjam joined Real Intent in 2007 and brings many years of experience in early functional verification and sign-off for chip design. Most recently, he was chief architect of Real Intent, where his deep technical knowledge and expert understanding of customer challenges enabled him to architect world-class solutions for accelerating RTL sign-off. Prior to Real Intent, he worked at Intel. As CPO, Dr. Vimjam will drive Real Intent’s product technology strategy. He holds an engineering degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in computer engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Vinod Viswanath joined Real Intent in 2012 and brings nearly two decades of experience in hardware architecture, formal methods, and static sign-off methodologies and tools. He previously worked at Intel as senior formal methods engineer. As CSO, Dr. Viswanath will drive Real Intent's cross product platform architecture, in addition to developing key wide ranging RTL sign-off application functionality. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin, and M.S. in Electrical Engineering and an M.Phil. in Engineering and Applied Science, both from Yale University.

"Vishnu’s outstanding track record and keen understanding of customer design and verification requirement and the technical innovation of our company makes him a great choice as chief product officer. Vishnu has a key role Real Intent’s development of world-class solutions for accelerating RTL sign-off," said Prakash Narain, president & CEO of Real Intent.

Narain continued, “I’m also pleased to announce Vinod’s appointment to chief scientific officer. Vinod has been an asset to Real Intent’s technology and growth efforts. His insights and focused execution are well suited to helping Real Intent consistently meet our customers' ambitious objectives.”

About Real Intent

Real Intent provides intent-driven static sign-off EDA software tools to accelerate early functional verification and advanced sign-off of digital designs. Its product capabilities include complete clock domain crossing sign-off from RTL, including multimode CDC; multimode/multi-scenario reset domain crossing sign-off; multimode DFT; multi-policy RTL linting, and formal linting. Real Intent products lead the market in precision, performance, and capacity. Real Intent customers include more than 50 major semiconductor and systems companies. Real Intent is headquartered at 932 Hamlin Court, Sunnyvale, CA. For more information visit us at www.realintent.com.