Global Dental Disposables Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of 5.48% and reach USD5,001.31 million by 2027

New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Disposables Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320960/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, growing number of cosmetic and restorative dentistry procedures worldwide has significantly increased the demand for different dental disposable products.

Benefits of Using Disposable Dental Products

There are numerous benefits associated with use of disposable products in dentistry.One of the most important benefits is prevention of infection.



The use of dental disposable products decreases infection risk (both infection and cross-infection) due to sterilization at the time of manufacture and maintenance of that sterility through appropriate packing.There are several other benefits associated while using disposable dental products such as reduction in expenses and time which is incurred to the dental staff due to frequent cleaning and sterilization of reusables.



Hence, the staff can save their time spent on cleaning and sterilization and focus more on improvising patient care.

Growing Number of Dental Aesthetic Procedures

The increasing number of dental problems has boosted the need for dental aesthetics among individuals.Patients nowadays desire procedures that give immediate results at a reasonable cost.



They prefer simple, non-invasive facial aesthetic alterations.Dental aesthetic advancements have cleared the path for greater and more lasting face modifications that go far beyond simply fixing crooked teeth.



As a result, consumers are becoming more interested in aesthetic procedures such as porcelain veneers, dental bonding, straightening, reshaping, full mouth reconstruction, gum lifts, and contouring. Professional teeth whitening, reshaping teeth, repairing gaps and fissures, placing crowns, and other aesthetic dental procedures are also widespread.

Sudden Outbreak and Spread of Pandemic COVID-19

The sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19 have significantly increased the demand for disposable products across dental industry.Both the population and dental professionals and hygienists are aware about the risks associated with COVID-19 and hence prefer using disposable products in order to prevent the risk of catching the infection.



The use of reusable products has significantly gone down worldwide after the pandemic crisis, thereby positively influencing the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global dental disposables market is segmented based on type, application, end user, region, and company.Based on type, the market can be categorized into disposable dental examination kit, disposable saliva evacuation products, sponge and gauze products, disposable air/water syringe tips, disposable impression trays, disposable micro-applicators, dental mouth opener and others.



By application, the market can be segmented into cosmetic dentistry, teeth straightening, dental implants, and others.In terms of end users, the market can be fragmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others.



Regionally, Europe dominated the market in 2021 among the North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa region. In North America, United States dominated the overall regional market and stood at USD728.85 million on account of increasing number of dental laboratories and clinics being established in the country.

Company Profiles

Envista Holdings Corporation, Dispotech Srl, 3M Company, AkzentaI International SA, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Keystone Industries GmbH, Detax GmbH & Co.KG, Hager & Werken GmbH & Co. KG, VOCO GmbH, tgDent (Technical & General Limited) are among the major market players in the Global Dental Disposables Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global dental disposables market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Dental Disposables Market, By Type:

o Disposable Dental Examination Kit

o Disposable Saliva Evacuation Products

o Sponge and Gauze Products

o Disposable Air/Water Syringe Tips

o Disposable Impression Trays

o Disposable Micro-Applicators

o Dental Mouth Opener

o Others

• Dental Disposables Market, By Application:

o Cosmetic Dentistry

o Teeth Straightening

o Dental Implants

o Others

• Dental Disposables Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Dental Laboratories

o Others

• Dental Disposables Market, By Region:

o Europe

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia Pacific

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global dental disposables Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320960/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________