BioRestorative Therapies to Participate in the Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference

MELVILLE, NY., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company” or “BioRestorative”) (NASDAQ: BRTX), a clinical stage company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced that CEO Lance Alstodt will be participating in the Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference being held at The Yale Club in New York City on October 6, 2022. Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.



Mr. Alstodt will provide an update on its Phase 2 clinical trial using autologous hypoxic bone marrow-derived stem cells targeted to treat chronic lumbar disc disease.

BioRestorative’s Phase 2 trial is a double-blind controlled, randomized study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of a single dose intradiscal injection of the Company’s autologous investigational stem cell-based therapeutic, BRTX-100. A total of up to 99 eligible patients will be randomized at up to 15 sites in the United States to receive either the investigational drug (BRTX-100) or control in a 2:1 fashion.

Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022 Presenter: Lance Alstodt, President and Chief Executive Officer Location: The Yale Club in New York City

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( www.biorestorative.com ) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. Pursuant to authorization received from the Food and Drug Administration, we have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing a cell-based therapy candidate to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

